Show of the week: DJ Young Legacy

DJ Young Legend, curator of bass-forward bops and maker of playlists followed by over 5,000 listeners on Spotify, is coming to The Den (2182 Gottingen Street, the former home of Menz & Mollyz) this Saturday, Nov 13 to heat up your long weekend. His resume boasts collabs with hip hop heavyweights like Fetty Wap, T.I., Fabulous and Yo Gotti—meaning we believe it when he promises to bring some big city swag from the 6ix to the north end Saturday evening.

Sharing the bill? Local favourites like DJ Top Kat, Push n’ Play and hot ticket Raslaxx, who makes crossing the divide between hip hop and dancehall look easy.

Hosted by Arney and Hussles, the party kicks off at 9pm, with tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Connect with @hfxdreamteam on Instagram for access to tix when then go on sale Friday.