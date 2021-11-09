Show of the week: DJ Young Legacy

The Toronto wax-spinner heats things up at The Den on Saturday night.

By

DJ Young Legend, curator of bass-forward bops and maker of playlists followed by over 5,000 listeners on Spotify, is coming to The Den (2182 Gottingen Street, the former home of Menz & Mollyz) this Saturday, Nov 13 to heat up your long weekend. His resume boasts collabs with hip hop heavyweights like Fetty Wap, T.I., Fabulous and Yo Gotti—meaning we believe it when he promises to bring some big city swag from the 6ix to the north end Saturday evening.

Sharing the bill? Local favourites like DJ Top Kat, Push n’ Play and hot ticket Raslaxx, who makes crossing the divide between hip hop and dancehall look easy.

Hosted by Arney and Hussles, the party kicks off at 9pm, with tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Connect with @hfxdreamteam on Instagram for access to tix when then go on sale Friday.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Here's every Haligonian who won something at the 2021 Nova Scotia Music Awards

By Morgan Mullin

By Morgan Mullin

