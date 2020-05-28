Should it stay or should it go? 

Halifax Regional Council's committee of the whole made it halfway through its budget adjustment list AKA the parking lot AKA the wish list for this year’s recast budget today. This list includes things that Halifax councillors wanted to save from staff’s proposed $85 million in cuts, needed to keep the municipality in the black as we ride out the COVID-19 storm.
The majority of these items and services were to be included easy-peasy in the budget that was so close to being finalized before the coronavirus arrived on the shores of Nova Scotia in March.
A motion from councillor Waye Mason to take a second look at some things fuelled the creation of the parking lot, and here we are.
Here’s a rundown of what was saved, what was cut, and what’s left on the list for tomorrow.
Cut:
Remember, these are not the only things that were included in staff’s proposed $85 million in cuts. This is the result of councillors asking department heads questions and choosing which items they want a chance to reconsider.
Tomorrow the committee will continue with the list, knocking off which things to save and which to leave on the chopping block. Then staff will return with new ways to pay for the things council wants to save—with the intent of leaving the tax rate the same. Then council will vote on the whole dang thing on June 7 if all goes according to plan.
