News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

February 24, 2021 News + Opinion » Shoptalk

Shop This: Rocks From My Bra’s crystal art 

Check out Niambi Tree’s designs at this weekend’s Taking Blk History pop-up market.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The Dish: Kam-Moon's fava bean falafel
First look at Black Sheep’s new home
Accessible taxis should be a bit more accessible by fall
Rankin’ Rankin
Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council's Feb 23 meeting
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Shoptalk

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Accessible taxis should be a bit more accessible by fall   (City)
  2. Shop This: Rocks From My Bra’s crystal art   (Shoptalk)
  3. Rankin’ Rankin   (City)
  4. COVID-19 news for the week starting February 22   (City)
  5. Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council's Feb 23 meeting   (City)
  6. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  7. Holly Bartlett’s unlikely journey   (Justice)
  8. Rent for a one-bedroom up 20 percent from last year 😢   (City)
  9. Nova Scotia’s vaccination effort needs a shot in the arm   (COVID-19)
  10. Halifax activists get face-to-face apology from Trudeau   (Reality Bites)

City

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.