Shop This: Rocks From My Bra’s crystal art 

Niambi Tree sells Rocks From My Bra at a previous Taking Blk Gottingen market.

Niambi Tree first discovered the power of crystals during a counselling session.

“I was given a rose quartz, at the time I didn’t know what it was,” she tells The Coast in a phone call. The therapist used crystals as a fidget object to distract patients while talking, but Tree says she felt an immediate connection to the object. “She put it in my hand and the way my energy just felt like, instantly at ease.”

After that, Tree went home and began learning all she could about the healing crystals and the energies they give off. Tree soon began carrying stones like quartz, amethyst and citrine everywhere she went, filling her pockets and clothing with them.

“Sometimes you can just tell when someone needs something you have more than you do, and so for the first year I was just walking around legitimately giving people rocks from my bra.”

From that, Rocks From My Bra was born, a jewellery and crystal art business that incorporates wire-wrapping into unique, delicate designs. Tree has now been selling her products for three years on Instagram and Etsy, as well as at local markets.

“Sometimes I would lose the rocks cause I was wearing them in my bra,” Tree says, “so the way the jewellery part of it came in is, I had to figure out a way to not lose all the stones that were helping me get through the day.”

Tree ensures each crystal is set with an intended energy for the client purchasing it. This can range from traditional requests like a stone intended to bring love, wealth or peace, or more individualized requests.

“When people ask me for things it’s less that they’re requesting specific crystals and more that they’ll be like, ‘OK well give me something for protection.’ Or, ‘work has been really stressful, what’s going to chill me out?’” says Tree.

Tree tries her best to help people choose the right crystal for them. “But more times than not they’re like, ‘just pick the rock for me.’ But it’s nice to know that people trust my opinion and my intentions that much because I do put a lot behind them.”

In the coming months, Rocks From My Bra will be at plenty of local markets with the hopes of saving up to open a brick-and-mortar store. Tree–who runs the biz by herself–says she’s gotten so many market requests she’s actually turning some down. “I feel like I’m always burning the candle at both ends.”

But this coming Saturday, February 27, she’ll be at the Taking Blk History market at the Halifax Brewery Market on Lower Water Street, 6-9pm. Tree says the market, which promotes local Black-owned businesses, is her favourite market to participate in, and she’s been involved with the Taking Blk markets since the first event last summer.

“I feel like the OG at this point 'cause I was there for the first ones,” she says. “And honestly, it’s been a big part of getting so many opportunities too. Like if I didn’t do the first Taking Blk, I don’t know if most of the popups that I’m doing now would’ve heard of me.”



Editor's Note: Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in HRM as of February 27, the Taking Blk History market will now transform into a weekly pop-up event. More info is available on the Facebook event page.