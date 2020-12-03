Shop the city 

Over 50 local gift ideas for anyone on your list, at any budget. With online shopping and curbside pickup, you never even have to leave the house.

$20 & Under

Card $6 Duly Noted Stationery 5431 Doyle Street dulynoted.ca



Bird matches $8 Bellissimo Living 2743 Agricola Street bellissimoliving.com



Cat ornament $20 Thornbloom 1459 South Park Street thornbloom.com



Fish & chips toy $20 Nurtured 2543 Agricola Street nurtured.ca



Root brush $7 Tare Shop 5539 Cornwallis Street thetareshop.com



Mi'kmaq language pins $13 Art Gallery of NS 1723 Hollis Street artgalleryofnovascotia.ca



Good News beer $4.35 2 Crows 1932 Brunswick Street 2crowsbrewing.com



Cannon expresso $19 Anchored Coffee 70 Ochterloney Street anchoredcoffee.com



Brownie mix $9 Bird's Nest Cafe 1647 Barrington Street birdsnesthalifax.co



Maud Lewis stamps $5 Canada Post various, canadapost.ca



Canadian surf wax $2.52 Kannon Beach kannonbeach.com



Blessed to be Bi Pin $9.95 Venus Envy 1598 Barrington Street venusenvy.ca | NS Strong sticker $4 Trail Shop 6112 Quinpool Road trailshop.com



NS Strong sticker Maritime sea salt $5 Lemonade General Store 5525 Young Street



I Place You Into the Fire (Rebecca Thomas) $19 Bookmark 5686 Spring Garden Road bookmarkreads.ca



(Rebecca Thomas) 5686 Spring Garden Road Anto Yukon Soap $10 Anto Yukon antoyukon.com



Festive Mouse Ornament $12.99 Independent Mercantile 2091 Gottingen Street independentmercantile.com



Black Lives Matter Bumper Sticker $15 Bria Makes Things briamakesthings.bigcartel.com



Aloe vera plant $12 Koko Mod 158 Portland Street kokomod.com



Trailblazer THC chocolate $6.78 NSLC various mynslc.com



I'd Rather be in Keji sticker $4.50 Biscuit General Store 1661 Argyle Street biscuitgeneralstore.com



All Lit Up ale $4.29 Garrison Brewing 1149 Marginal Road garrisonbrewing.com



Card $10 Inkwell Boutique 2011 Brunswick Street inkwellboutique.ca



Stingin' Hot Honey $10 Halifax Honey Company various halifaxhoneycompany.com

(Left to Right, Top to Bottom)

$49 & under

Saltwater Mittens patterns $30 The loop 1557 Barrington Street theloophalifax.ca



patterns Fragrances $30+ Bailly bailly.co



Earrings $45 (necklace $115) Bireti bireti.ca



Hook Line & Tinker embroidery kit $30 Duly Noted Stationery 5431 Doyle Street dulynoted.ca



How To Be an Antiracist (Ibram X. Kendi) $36 Bookmark 5686 Spring Garden Road bookmarkreads.ca



(Ibram X. Kendi) Art Blakey LP $39 TAZ Records 1521 Grafton Street tazrecords.com



A Promised Land Hardcover (Barack Obama) $44 King's Co-op Bookstore 6350 Coburg Road kingsbookstore.ca



Hardcover (Barack Obama) Crib board $25 Lake City Woodworkers 386 Windmill lakecitywoodworkers.com



Wildflower facial steam $21 Jennifer's of Nova Scotia 5635 Spring Garden Road jennifers.ns.ca



Solar gnome $25 Sweet Jane's 1300 Queen Street sweetjanes.com



Mask $35 Thief & Bandit 1673 Barrington Street thiefandbandit.com



Sashiko (Jill Clay) $30 Patch Halifax 2571 Robie St reet patchhalifax.com



(Jill Clay) Puzzle $20 Atlantic News 5560 Morris Street atlanticnews.ns.ca



Spiced Rhumb $44 Compass Distillers 2533 Agricola Street compassdistillers.ca



Wildlife print $30 Independent Mercantile Co. independentmercantile.com



Rope wreath $36 Made in the Maritimes 5527 Young Street madeinthemaritimes.com



Codenames Pictures game $23.95 Monster Comic Lounge 2089 Gottingen Street



Candle $26 Honey and Lime Candle Co. shophoneyandlime.com



Africville Kitchen cookbook $34 Africville Museum 5759 Africville Road africvillemuseumshop.com



cookbook UNITY eyeshadow palette $35 Bad Publicity 902 shopbadpublicity.com



Men to Avoid in Art and Life (Nicole Tersigni) $22 Biscuit general store 1661 Argyle Street biscuitgeneralstore.com

$50 & over