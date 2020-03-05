How you can shoot your shot for a seat on Halifax regional council 

Who can run? Anyone who is at least 18-years-old, a Canadian citizen and have been living in the wide expanse that is Halifax Regional Municipality for six months can run.
What to do:
1. Get an official agent. Someone (could be you) who can handle your campaign finances and file some forms. Then, make an appointment for you and your agent with the election office to submit your forms in writing.
2. Make an oath with the returning officer. (The oath is about being honest, but it’s worth promising yourself you’ll try your best and not let anyone tell you you’re anything but extraordinary while you’re at it.)
3. Open up an elections bank account—there are rules around accepting donations and spending money.
4. Do all this before September 8 2020.
Find more information at on HRM's website.
In case you’re still not sure, here’s some sage advice from deputy mayor Lisa Blackburn:
“Put yourself out there—your experiences and your skills matter”
“Be the role model that you needed growing up”
“Fear is a great motivator.”
“Do not be afraid, because you matter your voice matters. And everything else will fall into place.”
“Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Because you know it when you ask for help, sometimes you feel like it's a weakness. It's not a weakness. It's recognition that the job is big and it takes more than one person to do.”
