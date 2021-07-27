Shakespeare By The Sea returns this weekend 

William Shakespeare penned A Midsummer Night’s Dream back in 1595 or 1596, when the world’s most famous playwright was in his early 30s and really churning out the hits. While the exact date is debated by experts, it was roughly 425 years ago—and that’s also roughly how long it feels we’ve been waiting for the triumphant return of Shakespeare By The Sea, Halifax’s seasonal, outdoor theatre dedicated to works by the Bard.

After taking last year off completely due to COVID-19, SBTS is finally back this weekend and is kicking things off with a showing of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Friday, July 30 at 7pm. Due to pandemic safety measures, you won’t just be able to roll up to the Cambridge Battery in Point Pleasant Park as you would’ve in years past. Instead, you have to reserve a seat online: Either buy tix in advance for $20-$30 at tickethalifax.com, securing your spot, or roll the dice the day of the show and hit up shakespearebythesea.ca before 5pm the day of a performance for a limited run of pay-what-you-can seating.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm; Sundays at 1pm; and Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7pm at Cambridge Battery, Point Pleasant Park (5480 Point Pleasant Drive). More details on tickets and COVID precautions can be found on SBTS’s website.