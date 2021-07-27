Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 27, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

click to enlarge SBTS will spend this season performing the fan favourite Midsummer Night’s Dream

shakespearebythesea.ca

SBTS will spend this season performing the fan favourite Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare By The Sea returns this weekend 

Theatre lovers, get thee to Point Pleasant Park.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

As the world struggles with delta, how's Canada doing?
Government tells Nicole Gnazdowsky she’s “no longer welcome” to contact the province
Liberal candidate booted from party over boudoir pics and OnlyFans account
Black women entrepreneurs make a COVID comeback with summer markets
4 live music shows to see this weekend
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Halifax hunk Chris Gallant will be on The Bachelorette   (City)
  2. Cathy Jones is off CBC’s 22 Minutes after 28 years   (Arts + Culture)
  3. Breagh Isabel’s “Girlfriends” may be the song of COVID summer   (Music)
  4. Nova Scotia gives free admission to all provincial museums this summer   (Arts + Culture)
  5. Soaring African Nova Scotian pride   (Arts + Culture)
  6. Start your engines: RuPaul’s Drag Race takes over Halifax   (Arts + Culture)
  7. 4 live music shows to see this weekend   (Music)
  8. Can’t miss drive-in movies in Halifax Saturday night   (Arts + Culture)
  9. Jerry Granelli, iconic drummer and teacher, dies in Halifax   (Music)
  10. Prismatic Arts Festival to feature exclusively female acts   (Arts + Culture)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.