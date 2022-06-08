Serena Ryder announces Halifax concert for December 1

One thing we hope she won't get sick of? Bringing her heralded live show out east, like she'll be doing on behalf of her latest album, The Art of Falling Apart. A pop-flecked look into Ryder's mental health, the album airs toxic relationships and champions hope.
Ryder will perform the album (and a mix of her back catalogue) at The Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street) on December 1. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 am. Available via Sonic Concerts, tix are $64.94 and $70.07 the day of the show.