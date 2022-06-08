Submitted
Ryder will perform at The Light House Arts Centre on December 1.

Serena Ryder announces Halifax concert for December 1

The platinum-selling singer-songwriter will play The Light House Arts Centre.

By

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Serena Ryder must be sick of winning Juno awards (she's got seven) and getting platinum certification on her albums (two of her streaming-age offerings, 2012's Harmony and 2017's Utopia managed this increasingly rare feat).

One thing we hope she won't get sick of? Bringing her heralded live show out east, like she'll be doing on behalf of her latest album, The Art of Falling Apart. A pop-flecked look into Ryder's mental health, the album airs toxic relationships and champions hope.

Ryder will perform the album (and a mix of her back catalogue) at The Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street) on December 1. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 am. Available via Sonic Concerts, tix are $64.94 and $70.07 the day of the show.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
