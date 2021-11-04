Seeking more in Canadian media

Canada is a melting pot of diversity, which is not always reflected in the media we consume. But it’s time we finally push beyond what we’ve been shown and seek the real representation of our country.
Made | Nous launched the Seek More initiative in April 2021 to encourage viewers to expand their horizons and embrace diverse content and creators who are taking back their narratives and sharing their backgrounds, cultures, and communities through authentic storytelling.
Made | Nous is known for celebrating the works of Canadian creators in film, television, video games, and digital entertainment around Canada and across the world, and it’s in partnership with key leaders in Canada’s entertainment industry that they bring this initiative to life. Through Canada Media Fund (CMF), Telefilm Canada, as well as an additional thirty (and growing) industry partners, they seek to support content that reflects the world that we live in.
Through Canada Media Fund (CMF), Telefilm Canada, as well as an additional thirty (and growing) industry partners, they seek to support content that reflects the world that we live in.tweet this
On November 4, Made | Nous is presenting the runway on Canada’s Drag Race, where they invite audiences to get to know their local and international LGBTQIA+ community through the Queens as they share their stories throughout the seasons. Drag Race has become an international sensation for its entertainment, but also for its value in giving a platform to the incredible performers while also giving voice to the experiences that marginalized communities face.
Content made by, directed by, and produced by LGBTQIA+ folx allows their narratives to transcend the stereotyped traumatic storylines and showcase vibrant content that is filled with heart and laughs that will take our breath away. Through entertainment, incredible talent, and highlighting the power of community, Drag Race shows what true diverse content can look like.
Made | Nous’s Seek More campaign features six of Canada’s top creators, all who help share the reasons that Canadian media is asking us to go beyond what is traditionally represented in the mainstream. Diverse media takes the richness of where we’re from and allows audiences to see people who look like them represented on screen; through this, they not only see acceptance but hear stories that are true to their lives rather than misrepresentations. Canada is home to some of the best talent in the world, and Made | Nous is shining a spotlight on the achievements of Canadians who are bringing these exceptional stories to life.
There is power in voting with our eyes and our wallets; by supporting content that reflects the lifestyles and beauty that our world holds, we can contribute to the breaking of intolerance. Everyone is different; we don’t have the same story to tell, but we all have a story to tell.
This content has been developed and paid for by Made | Nous without involvement from The Coast’s editorial department.
Recent Comments
Re: Cathy Jones is off CBC’s 22 Minutes after 28 years
I miss Cathy Jones. I've watched her for 28 years and seen her one woman…
Posted by: Megan Whittingham on Oct 15, 2021