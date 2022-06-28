Screen Nova Scotia announces senior director of $20 million sound stage project

In the latest bit of industry news, Screen Nova Scotia has announced who will lead its ambitious sound stage project, a $20 million dollar venture that will switch the film industry from a seasonal industry to a year-round one. Gordon Whittaker—a former executive director of FIN Atlantic International Film Festival and regional director for Telefilm Canada—will helm the project. A 50,000-square-foot facility that will be located within HRM, the sound stage "has the potential to create up to 500 jobs and increase production volumes by $100 million," the CBC reports.
Of the project's $20 million price tag, $8 million has been footed by the province, from the $23 mill investment announced in March. Remaining financing is expected to come from several private investors.