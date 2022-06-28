Gordon Whittaker will lead the Screen Nova Scotia sound stage project, which has potential to make the film industry in Nova Scotia a year-round venture.
Screen Nova Scotia announces senior director of $20 million sound stage project

Gordon Whittaker will oversee the development of an industry sound stage, offices and support space in Nova Scotia.

The movie biz in Nova Scotia is on the up, with record-breaking numbers of productions being shot here and the government doubling down on supporting the industry, giving a combined $23 million investment to the sector this past March. (The provincial government also raised the local film tax credit to $10 million, from a previous $4 million limit.)

In the latest bit of industry news, Screen Nova Scotia has announced who will lead its ambitious sound stage project, a $20 million dollar venture that will switch the film industry from a seasonal industry to a year-round one. Gordon Whittaker—a former executive director of FIN Atlantic International Film Festival and regional director for Telefilm Canada—will helm the project. A 50,000-square-foot facility that will be located within HRM, the sound stage "has the potential to create up to 500 jobs and increase production volumes by $100 million," the CBC reports.
Of the project's $20 million price tag, $8 million has been footed by the province, from the $23 mill investment announced in March. Remaining financing is expected to come from several private investors.
A strong ecosystem of local productions will benefit from the sound stage, which in turn is thought to lure in international flicks, creating a positive feedback loop of growth. The province and Screen Nova Scotia state that the film industry added $180.8 million to Nova Scotia’s economy in 2021-22, up from about $78 million in 2019-20 and $91.6 million in 2020-21.

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
