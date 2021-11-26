Screen Nova Scotia announces its 2021 winners

Screen Nova Scotia held its annual awards gala on Thursday night (last night, Nov 25), honouring some of the best productions, crew and cast members in the local film and television industry. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced this year’s awards gala—on its seventh iteration—to once again be held virtually, Nova Scotia’s film and television industry persevered.

Two actors from Taylor Olson’s drama Bone Cage took home awards after the film swept at the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, while the second season of CBC’s Diggstown also snatched a couple of its own honours. Here are all the nominees and winners.

Best Feature Film

Bone Cage (Afro Viking Pictures, Bone Cage Productions)

Winner: Tin Can (Cut/Off/Tail Pictures)

Under the Weather (Picture Plant)

Best Documentary Film

Bread in the Bones (Gorgeous Mistake Productions, Crust and Crumb Productions)

Winner: The Killing of Phillip Boudreau (Tell Tale Productions)

Good Earth (Ubuntu Media)

Rare Bird Alert (Dream Street Pictures)

Best Short Film

Winner: Deadstick John (Good Yawn Pictures)

Disco Apocalypse (Blurry Logo Productions)

Here to Help (Donair Film Productions)

Inceldom (Afro Viking Pictures)

Best Television Series

Winner: Diggstown, Season 2 (Freddie Films, Circle Blue Entertainment)

I Am Syd Stone (Rebel Road Films)

Spirit Talkers (Tell Tale Productions, Rebel Road Films)

This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Season 28 (IoM Media Ventures)

Best Animated Series

Winner: Curious George (Copernicus Studios)

Love, Diana (Huminah Animation)

Dennis and Me (Cartoon Conrad)

Onyx Monster Mysteries (Huminah Animation)

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 1)

Amy Trefry, Tin Can

Calem MacDonald, The Umbrella Academy

Stephanie MacDonald, Disco Apocalypse

Taylor Olson, Inceldom

Winner: Vinessa Antoine, Diggstown, Season 2

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 2)

Francine Deschepper, I Am Syd Stone

Kathryn McCormack, Disco Apocalypse

Sam Vigneault, Bone Cage

Simon Mutabazi, Tin Can

Winner: Taylor Olson, Bone Cage

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 3)

Amy Groening, Bone Cage

Billy MacLellan, Diggstown, Season 2

Calem MacDonald, The Detectives

Josh MacDonald, Diggstown, Season 2

Winner: Ursula Calder, Bone Cage

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 4)

Shelley Thompson, I Am Syd Stone

Winner: Allister MacDonald, Liar

Kevin Kincaid, I Am Syd Stone

Peter Sarty, Inceldom

Shelley Thompson, Disco Apocalypse

Best Nova Scotia Director (Women in Film & Television — Atlantic Award)

Winner: Megan Wennberg, The Killing of Phillip Boudreau

Rachel Bower, I Am Skylar

Lara Cassidy, Tracy and Martina’s Cape Breton Christmas

Koumbie, The Sooner We Do #1

Community Recognition Award

Allen Webber, Chester Municipality warden

Film Crew Excellence Award

Paul Mitcheltree