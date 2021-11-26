Vinessa Antoine won an award for her portrayal of Marcie Diggs on Diggstown at the 2021 Screen Nova Scotia Awards.
Vinessa Antoine won an award for her portrayal of Marcie Diggs on Diggstown at the 2021 Screen Nova Scotia Awards.

Screen Nova Scotia announces its 2021 winners

Like last year, the 7th annual gala took place virtually.

Screen Nova Scotia held its annual awards gala on Thursday night (last night, Nov 25), honouring some of the best productions, crew and cast members in the local film and television industry. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced this year’s awards gala—on its seventh iteration—to once again be held virtually, Nova Scotia’s film and television industry persevered.

Two actors from Taylor Olson’s drama Bone Cage took home awards after the film swept at the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, while the second season of CBC’s Diggstown also snatched a couple of its own honours. Here are all the nominees and winners.

Vinessa Antione wanted to play Marcie Diggs because “she seemed very kind to me—which was something that I wasn't really used to seeing a lot.”

Fall Arts Preview: Dig into Diggstown: Floyd Kane’s Halifax and North Preston-set TV show returns for season three.

Olson as Jamie in Bone Cage.

Trapped inside a Bone Cage: Taylor Olson's debut feature tells the story of a man struggling within the confines of toxic masculinity.

Best Feature Film
Bone Cage (Afro Viking Pictures, Bone Cage Productions)
Winner: Tin Can (Cut/Off/Tail Pictures)
Under the Weather (Picture Plant)

Best Documentary Film
Bread in the Bones (Gorgeous Mistake Productions, Crust and Crumb Productions)
Winner: The Killing of Phillip Boudreau (Tell Tale Productions)
Good Earth (Ubuntu Media)
Rare Bird Alert (Dream Street Pictures)

Best Short Film
Winner: Deadstick John (Good Yawn Pictures)
Disco Apocalypse (Blurry Logo Productions)
Here to Help (Donair Film Productions)
Inceldom (Afro Viking Pictures)

Best Television Series
Winner: Diggstown, Season 2 (Freddie Films, Circle Blue Entertainment)
I Am Syd Stone (Rebel Road Films)
Spirit Talkers (Tell Tale Productions, Rebel Road Films)
This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Season 28 (IoM Media Ventures)

Best Animated Series
Winner: Curious George (Copernicus Studios)
Love, Diana (Huminah Animation)
Dennis and Me (Cartoon Conrad)
Onyx Monster Mysteries (Huminah Animation)

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 1)
Amy Trefry, Tin Can
Calem MacDonald, The Umbrella Academy
Stephanie MacDonald, Disco Apocalypse
Taylor Olson, Inceldom
Winner: Vinessa Antoine, Diggstown, Season 2

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 2)
Francine Deschepper, I Am Syd Stone
Kathryn McCormack, Disco Apocalypse
Sam Vigneault, Bone Cage
Simon Mutabazi, Tin Can
Winner: Taylor Olson, Bone Cage

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 3)
Amy Groening, Bone Cage
Billy MacLellan, Diggstown, Season 2
Calem MacDonald, The Detectives
Josh MacDonald, Diggstown, Season 2
Winner: Ursula Calder, Bone Cage

ACTRA Maritimes Awards for Outstanding Performance (Group 4)

Shelley Thompson, I Am Syd Stone
Winner: Allister MacDonald, Liar
Kevin Kincaid, I Am Syd Stone
Peter Sarty, Inceldom
Shelley Thompson, Disco Apocalypse

Best Nova Scotia Director (Women in Film & Television — Atlantic Award)
Winner: Megan Wennberg, The Killing of Phillip Boudreau
Rachel Bower, I Am Skylar
Lara Cassidy, Tracy and Martina’s Cape Breton Christmas
Koumbie, The Sooner We Do #1

Community Recognition Award
Allen Webber, Chester Municipality warden

Film Crew Excellence Award
Paul Mitcheltree

