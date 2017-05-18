SCIENCE MATTERS: Oil and plastic are choking the planet 

There’s no denying that oil, coal and gas are tremendously useful. They hold super-concentrated energy from the sun and are used to make a variety of products, from medicines to lubricants to plastics. The problems aren’t the resources but our profligate use of them. Using them more wisely is a start. In many cases, we also have alternatives.
Burning oil, coal and gas to propel inefficient automobiles and generate electricity illustrates the problem. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about 14 to 30 percent of a gasoline-powered car’s fuel is used to propel the vehicle. That energy is mostly moving a tonne of car, which often holds one 80-kilogram person. That’s a lot of fuel and energy to transport one or two people.
Looked at this way, even electric or hybrid personal vehicles aren’t terribly efficient, but they at least pollute less than gas-powered vehicles—and the EPA notes 74 to 94 percent of an electric car’s energy goes to moving the vehicle and its passengers. Energy efficient or electric vehicles are moving in the right direction, but public transit and active transport such as cycling and walking are better alternatives.
Fossil fuel power plants are also inefficient. Only about a third of the power generated reaches consumers. More is lost through wasteful household or business use. A lot of energy is also required to extract, process and transport fuels to power plants. Because of the many methods of generating and supplying electricity with renewable sources such as solar, wind and geothermal, it’s tough to put exact numbers on efficiency, but far less power is wasted. Because the energy sources are inexhaustible and don’t produce emissions, waste isn’t as big a concern as with fossil fuels—although it’s still important.
Most plastics are also made from oil—which presents another set of problems. As with fuels, people started making plastics from oil because it was inexpensive, plentiful and easy for corporations to exploit and sell. Our consume-and-profit economic system meant automakers once designed cars not to be efficient but to burn more fuel than necessary. Likewise, manufacturers create far more plastic products than necessary. Many items don’t serve much purpose beyond making money. Sometimes the packaging is worth more than the contents!
It’s so bad that researchers from Australia’s University of Tasmania and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds recently found 18 tonnes of plastic garbage—239 items per square metre—scattered across a small South Pacific island 5,000 kilometres from the nearest human occupation. Scientists have also found massive, swirling patches of plastic in the North and South Pacific oceans, each holding around 400,000 plastic particles per square kilometre. University of Tasmania researcher Jennifer Lavers said plastic in the oceans could be as great a threat as climate change. “You put carbon dioxide into the atmosphere or plastic in the oceans and both will stick around,” she told New Scientist.
As with fossil fuels, the first step to addressing the problem is to substantially reduce plastics usage. There are also alternatives. To begin, we should recycle everything already produced. Plastics can also be made from renewable resources, such as hemp, or any fast-growing plant that contains cellulose. In fact, plastics were once commonly made from animal products such as horn and tusks, but when those became expensive, people started using plants, switching to oil products when that became more profitable.
We can and must cut down on fossil fuels and plastics. We also have alternatives, and ways to prevent plastics from ending up in the oceans. Those who look away and pretend we don’t have a problem are only slowing solutions and accelerating our self-destruction.
OPINIONATED »
posted by CHRIS PARSONS, May 11/17
OPINIONATED »
posted by CHERYL HANN, May 11/17
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 24/17
The world is terrible, but at least we have swimming dogs. comments 2
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 18/17
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 16/17
Conservatives drop Jad Crnogorac and Bill McEwen withdraws from NDP over unearthed online comments. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 12/17
“Women are continuously struggling to be valued and recognized and supported within this political spectrum,” says Pamela Lovelace. comments 4
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 12/17
Premier's office has plans for fixing toxic water, but what they are and how HRM is involved has yet to be disclosed. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by ALEX MYRICK, May 5/17
Citizen-led walking tours return to bring the city's history, architecture and urban planning down to street-level. comments 2
REALITY BITES »
posted by ALEX MYRICK, May 5/17
Liberal incumbent faces criticism from challengers over long-festering environmental problem in Harrietsfield. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 4/17
Residents and community advocates strongly opposed to housing authority’s plans for new surveillance system. comments 5
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 3/17
Dartmouth East MLA says his family has been subjected to “unsettling and offensive” privacy breaches. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 3/17
Party not commenting about communications director, who was fired three years ago after domestic assault. comments 3
SHOPTALK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 18/17
The veteran florist leaves its Granville digs May 31 comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, May 11/17
Say goodbye with an Open City mega sale comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, May 11/17
The downtown shoe store closes May 27 comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 4/17
Sweet Pea Boutique has been making Haligonians look cute for 10 years. comments 0