Scene & Heard: News and notes from Halifax's film and TV community

Forgive us for saying that it’s been lights, camera, action for the film industry in Nova Scotia for 14 months now, with the movie Wildhood putting the industry back in motion when it filmed in Windsor last August. Screen Nova Scotia told CBC then that our province’s handling of COVID gave us an edge in attracting big productions—that we might be bouncing back from the 2015’s film credit cut fallout. While the momentum keeps mounting, there are lots of productions shooting in-province right now worth getting excited about, such as: This Hour Has 22 Minutes’ 29th season; CBC’s dysfunctional family drama Moonshine’s second season; HGTV’s Trading Up and the History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island's ninth season—to name a few.

Another buzzy project being shot here is the horror/sci-fi series From, slated to hit Netflix sometime next year. Director Jack Bender (Lost and Game of Thrones) helmed the first four episodes, which trace an unravelling mystery in a small American town that “traps all those who enter,” as Deadline has reported. Oscar-nominated Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria, Full of Grace), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers) and Harold Perrineau (Lost) comprise the show’s leading cast members, turning mild-mannered Beaver Bank into ground zero for pure nightmare fuel as sets transform the area during filming.

Meanwhile, Halifax director/actor Kevin Hartford has spent the summer shooting his debut feature film without any funding, working weekends on a dry comedy about a queer teen’s promposal gone (catastrophically, biblically) wrong. Alongside this film, titled Lemon Squeezy, Hartford’s also hard at work on a fantasy film called To The Moon—which received funding from TELEFILM and the Canada Council. (Other N.S. flicks to secure TELEFILM funding this year include Fawzia Mirza’s Me, My Mom & Sharmila and Barrie Dunn’s Three Schizophrenics Walk Out of a Bar.)

Local award-winning actor, director, writer and producer powerhouse Koumbie (whose IMDb page mentions 41 acting credits alone) will begin work on a feature titled Betrayal this December, while Hobo With A Shotgun director Jason Eisener is rumoured to be working on a local film this fall.

Film director Rebecca Falvey wowed at FIN Atlantic International Film Festival with two noteworthy shorts, Reservation Cove and The Agnostics, making her upcoming feature debut even more hotly anticipated (even if details are sparse as of press time). Actor-director Leah Johnston is shooting her latest short—a dive into a mother’s depression called Mother’s Skin—on 16mm film. Taylor Olson, director of the lauded film adaptation of Catherine Banks’s Governor General Award-winning play Bone Cage, will spend the next several months shooting a feature about eating disorders titled Look at Me.

And as for where to watch movies? Carbon Arc returns to IRL screenings Friday, Oct 15 with two showings of Bergman's Island.