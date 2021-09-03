Say high, Halifax

Getting high in a new place is similar to taking your first bong rip: You'll get stoned in some capacity, but most of that time will be wasted choking for air—or in this case, searching for a cannabis community. If you're green to the province or just looking to take the stress out of your next sesh, consider this your ticket to the high life in Halifax.

Step 1 Getting the green



Navigate the NSLC



Aroma. Potency. Medical benefits. All are essential elements to the cannabis experience, but can easily be lost in a puff of bitter smoke for those not attuned to the taste. In NSLC cannabis stores, strains are organized by their form (like pre-rolled joints, edibles and raw bud, to name a few) and class (indica, sativa, hybrid). To remember the difference: associate indica with "in da couch" for their heavy, relaxing properties. Sativa, meanwhile, is a stimulating strain that can help with sociability and is great for use during the day. Hybrids combine both qualities. In terms of flavour: follow your nose! Different profiles will smell best depending on the relief your body is craving—so if you're unsure, waft strains in-store.

Delivery to your door

Ever gone for a wake 'n' bake—only to realise that you smoked away the last of your stash during a late night study sesh? If the NSLC Cannabis is closed, you're feeling at-home convenience or are just in the mood to try something new, Halifax has an unexpected arsenal of online dispensaries to cater to all of your cannabis needs. Budkingz highlights discreet, speedy delivery and is a great choice for affordable flower that will evade any nosey neighbours, roommates and even landlords. Green Star Halifax, meanwhile, also offers weed—but where its selection truly shines is the line's stock of concentrated cannabis products: Shatter, hash and resin—all potent forms of THC in products that are unavailable in government dispensaries.

Step 2 Roll, bake, and brew

Go for bespoke

A joint is just like a mixed drink: While weed is the focal point, there's always space for a pinch of something extra to enhance the buzz. Channel your inner mixologist to make each toke a bit more special. Start by putting down the starter RAW papers and purchasing a pack of Fumes. The local, Black-owned, sustainably sourced brand makes 100 percent hemp rolling papers cloaked in fiery orange packaging. If a smooth burn isn't enough, tempt your tongue even further with medicinal herbs from the Organic Earth Market on Quinpool

Road. Smoke lavender for sleep, peppermint to taste, mullein to clear your lungs, or St. John's Wort for mood. You can even slip in mugwort for a night of trippy dreams without the commitment of psychedelics.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a ... bong?

If you're looking for a cool and creamy toke, Glass on Glass Gallery is your destination for glassware and accessories in Halifax. Its bongs and bubblers serve up a smooth high that will also look good on your windowsill when not in use. Prices range widely, but the store also has goodie bags and raffles for some of its more exclusive rigs. And if smell is a worry, Glass on Glass has some of the best incense in the city—perfect for masking the lingering scent of well-loved bongs.

Give your lungs a break

Edibles can be the perfect pre-sesh boost for a canna-cation or the leading morsel that carries the high. Take advantage of Starbuds Halifax's Munchies Monday and stock up on your favourite candies—all in edible form. Or, for a foodie fix, consider Buzz Edibles: With a range of sour gummies and traditional chocolates, the company rounds out its stock with a line of unconventional cannabis-tinged bites, including jalapeno cheesies, mac 'n' cheese and french onion dip—with high-end prices to match.

Step 3 Head to the spot

Climb high, get higher

Now that the weed has been acquired (and perhaps somewhat consumed), it's time to head to the sesh spot. Graveyards are a classic—albeit gothy—choice worth considering, but don't overlook Halifax's many hiking trails and slices of nature. Duncan's Cove, to name one popular example, serves as a spot to watch the tide change while you wait for good feelings to arrive. With fractured ruins blooming across a landscape of stone plains, the entrance to the Duncan's Cove trailhead (located off Chebucto Head Road—remember to bring a sober friend for the 20-minute-ish drive from downtown) can be identified by an old gate that will lead you to a path along the coast. If you happen to smoke the right combination, you'll never return to the same spot twice.

Step 4 Post-weed feed

For ALL of the flavours

Yes, there is pizza available on every corner of this dang city, but it's time to revisit another classic take-out option. If you're craving multiple courses of salty, just-greasy-enough fare with the occasional sweet twist, Yanjing Chinese Restaurant is your new late night spot. Open nearly 24 hours a day and 6 days a week, their menu is divided into two parts: traditional Chinese food and Canadian Chinese food, a perfect blend of authenticity and nostalgia. Close your eyes and point at the menu. It's all satisfying.

Late night convenience

For last-minute cravings, Munchies Convenience should be the spot. Unlike traditional corner stores—where a gourmet spread equates to an ice-cold Arizona and a can (or two) of jalapeno Pringles—Munchies carries an ungodly amount of exotic candies and snacks: bottles of mangosteen Fanta, Nerd-encrusted gummies and even Taco Bell-flavoured sunflower seeds. Can't decide? Mystery Boxes are available for those who want a smorgasbord of candy, chocolate and savoury snacks.