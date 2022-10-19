Saint Mary's University Art Gallery extends its show JIM until December 11

W

Mitchell Wiebes (a multi-disciplinary artist who creates paintings beloved by critics that sometimes call the Fauvist movement to mind). While all are very different in subject matter and approach, viewing them together is a three-course feast in some of the most exciting canvases being created locally. As the gallery puts it in a release, "

These three artists are obviously individuals. They have distinct styles, but clearly possess one essential sameness: they are painters that love the physicality of paint."









hen a trio of famous rock musicians combine forces, we call it a supergroup. But what about when three big-deal visual artists combine their catalogues and creative energy? Well, we don't really have a pop culture term for that—at least not yet. But, you can still see it in action by catching the showat Saint Mary's University Art Gallery, which just announced it is being extended until December 11.The show features paintings by Jack Bishop (known for his landscapes of highways, byways and strip malls that are a modern answer to The Group of Seven's call), Ivan Murphy (whose canvases are a cacophony of textures so coveted, the Nova Scotia Art Bank has laid claim to a few) andThe Saint Mary's University Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday, 11am-5pm and closed on Mondays. It can be found on the first floor of the Loyola Academic Complex on the SMU Campus.