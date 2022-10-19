A partial look at the SMUAG show JIM, which features paintings by three lauded local artists.
A partial look at the SMUAG show JIM, which features paintings by three lauded local artists.

Saint Mary's University Art Gallery extends its show JIM until December 11

The exhibit showcases art by Jack Bishop, Ivan Murphy and Mitchell Wiebe.

By

When a trio of famous rock musicians combine forces, we call it a supergroup. But what about when three big-deal visual artists combine their catalogues and creative energy? Well, we don't really have a pop culture term for that—at least not yet. But, you can still see it in action by catching the show JIM at Saint Mary's University Art Gallery, which just announced it is being extended until December 11.
Related
The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not closing

The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not closing: Despite rumours in the visual arts community, SMU says its gallery is staying open.

The show features paintings by Jack Bishop (known for his landscapes of highways, byways and strip malls that are a modern answer to The Group of Seven's call), Ivan Murphy (whose canvases are a cacophony of textures so coveted, the Nova Scotia Art Bank has laid claim to a few) and Mitchell Wiebes (a multi-disciplinary artist who creates paintings  beloved by critics that sometimes call the Fauvist movement to mind). While all are very different in subject matter and approach, viewing them together is a three-course feast in some of the most exciting canvases being created locally. As the gallery puts it in a release, "These three artists are obviously individuals. They have distinct styles, but clearly possess one essential sameness: they are painters that love the physicality of paint."
Related
The triumphant return of the Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery

The triumphant return of the Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery: Rumours of the SMUAG closing are squashed for good as it mounts an exhibit by Sobey Award shortlister Lou Sheppard.

The Saint Mary's University Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday, 11am-5pm and closed on Mondays. It can be found on the first floor of the Loyola Academic Complex on the SMU Campus.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Finalists for the 2022 Nova Scotia Masterworks award have been announced

By Morgan Mullin

Finalists for the 2022 Nova Scotia Masterworks award have been announced

Nocturne 2022: Little children our beings they found you - mijua'ji'jk ntininaq weji’skesnik will make you remember

By Morgan Mullin

Nocturne 2022: Little children our beings they found you - mijua'ji'jk ntininaq weji’skesnik will make you remember

Nocturne 2022: A Short Story About Sidewalks holds gaze with Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

Nocturne 2022: A Short Story About Sidewalks holds gaze with Halifax

Nocturne 2022: Meet me at the Dinner Table is an invisible feast

By Morgan Mullin

Nocturne 2022: Meet me at the Dinner Table is an invisible feast
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Finalists for the 2022 Nova Scotia Masterworks award have been announced

By Morgan Mullin

Finalists for the 2022 Nova Scotia Masterworks award have been announced

July Talk announces Halifax show for April 14, 2023

By Morgan Mullin

July Talk announces Halifax show for April 14, 2023

Nova Scotia Music Week announces Four The Moment tribute

By Morgan Mullin

Nova Scotia Music Week announces Four The Moment tribute

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

By Morgan Mullin

Five new releases by Halifax musicians you need to hear now

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group