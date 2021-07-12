July 12, 2021 PAID CONTENT » Drink
We’ve all been stuck inside, so why not treat ourselves to a little F&B with a view? Halifax’s rooftop patios are at just the right elevation where you can perch yourself up with an ocean sight, cityscape, or forested view; there’s no bad seat in the house!
Celebrating Canada’s reopening wouldn’t be the same without clinking glasses with our official cocktail. Check out the list below for some of Halifax’s favorite rooftop patios and how they’re putting their spin on a classic Mott’s® Clamato® Caesar Mix to bring a little zing to your first or favorite Caesar.
Can you picture your summer yet? A sunset reflecting off the ocean, you sitting high up on the patio with a personalized Caesar, just taking in all of the beauty that this city has to offer?
If there was such a thing as picture-perfect, this would come pretty darn close to it.
Remember when visiting your favorite patio to be kind to your servers, respect each other, and drink responsibly!
Black Sheep Halifax
Nestled in Halifax’s historic Brewery Market, you’ll catch a panoramic view of the best Halifax has to offer, and taste it too. Between Black Sheep’s creative menu, and their hearty Caesar with a steak spice rim and pork jerky topping, you won’t be going home hungry.
Your Father’s Moustache
It’s hard to resist the Best Patio Winner 17 years in a row, and why would you? Their famous rooftop serves all of the fan favourites from appetizers, game night specials, comfort foot for the soul, and that classic Caesar at a classic Spring Garden stop.
LevelBar (The Prince George)
Tucked amongst the buildings and the charming furniture, you’ll find yourself at the coziest, most intimate rooftop patio at LevelBar. Perfect for that Happy Hour with close friends or for the “morning after” Caesar that’ll settle your stomach with that clamato and celery bitters magic.
The Rooftop
Above the infamous “Pizza Corner” you’ll find the equally infamous “The Rooftop” by Stubborn Goat. This patio made a name for itself with its delightful staff, charming twinkle-lit ambiance and, of course, the mac and cheese, which you can find in bite form on top of their signature Caesar.
The Decks on Argyle
Though not officially open, The Decks’ launch plan for this summer has Halifax a-buzz. This multi-layered rooftop patio will grace us with a view no matter where we sit and change rooftop dining as we know it. We can only assume that a revolutionary rooftop like The Decks’, will have a breathtaking Caesar to match.
