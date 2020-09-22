News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

September 22, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Supernova Market hopes to lift makers' spirits this Saturday 

With most in-person events cancelled, market vendors are seeing decreased revenue this year.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
David Myles, hopeless romantic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Coronavirus explained, again   (City)
  2. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting September 21   (COVID-19)
  3. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  4. COVID-19 news in Nova Scotia, for the week starting September 14   (COVID-19)
  5. What leaving the bubble means for Nova Scotians upon return   (City)
  6. NSCAD Alumni Association takes a vote of non-confidence in its president   (City)
  7. Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground   (City)
  8. Board of police commissioners punt the definition of defunding further forward   (City)
  9. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  10. Body cameras out of the picture for Halifax police   (Reality Bites)

COVID-19

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.