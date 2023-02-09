 Risking it all: This is how far Haligonians have gone for a hook-up | Sex + Dating | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Risking it all: This is how far Haligonians have gone for a hook-up

From fake hobbies to 32-hour drives, Coast readers tell all in the 2023 Sex + Dating Survey.

By

Love is in the air this month—and so, it seems, is pulling out all the stops to getting laid, according to Haligonians’ replies to our 2023 Sex + Dating Survey. (Keep an eye for the full survey results next week.)

More than 1,200 Coast readers took part in this year’s 15th annual survey—and dear God, some of you people are thirsty. Not, er, that there’s anything wrong with that. From long-distance voyages, to death-defying trips across town, to borderline criminal acts, here are some of the most noteworthy responses to the question, “What’s the most elaborate length you’ve gone for a hook-up?”

Note: All submissions are anonymous. More than 40% of respondents said they’re between the ages of 24 and 25, and 54% of respondents identified as women.

Bold choices

“Took my mother’s car to pick a guy up from his friend’s house at 2am after he left the bar and didn’t invite me!!!”

“Worked at a coffee shop, and regulars who worked in the building would leave their cups with us. This gorgeous customer would come in occasionally, so I ascertained which office she worked in, acted all sheepish as I went to her workplace and apologized for accidentally breaking her cup. Asked if I could make it up by taking her out for supper, which surprised her, but she said yes. At that point, I brought out her cup, and told her it was all just a ploy to meet her outside of work. No proper hookup, just a nice date.”

“Joined a band to meet a chick.”

“Walked the Armdale rotary.”

“Went out single at New Year's Eve to a bar.”

“I once ran over 2 km from one bar to another to make sure I made it before closing, to meet up with a potential hookup. I made it on time, exhausted. It was well worth it and became one of the hottest nights of sex I’ve ever had; one of those memories I still masturbate to.”

Travellers’ club

“I’m in a long distance relationship, so I’ve definitely spent hundreds to fly across several provinces for a weekend out of town where we pretty much fucked the whole time.”

“Walking from north end Dartmouth to north end Halifax in the middle of winter.”

Forget family, friends and decency

“Sending people who were staying with me away so I could go over to my ex’s.”

“Leaving a family reunion to hook up with someone I had my eye on once I was single again.”

“Lied to (then) husband and arranged childcare with his parents.”

“Planned in a stop to Halifax to see my long-distance partner while en-route to my great grandparents’ joint funeral in Newfoundland.”

