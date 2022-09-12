Lane Dorsey photo
Ria Mae will play the Light House Arts Centre this December.

Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

The pair will play the Light House Arts Centre.

By

Halifax pop phenom Ria Mae isn't forgetting to include her hometown on her upcoming tour with indie-pop singer-songwriter Virginia To Vegas. The duo announced today that they'll be playing the Light House Arts Centre on December 8 at 8pm.

Mae has conquered the indie-pop world since the release of her self-titled 2016 debut, garnering three Juno nominations while touring Europe with Tegan and Sara and performing with the likes of kd lang, Melissa Etheridge and Dido. Her new EP, Therapy, is no different, including guest spots from Rose Cousins, Serena Ryder and Breagh Isabel.

Tickets for Mae's and Virginia To Vegas's 'The Rock Paper Scissors Tour' are $39.96 in advance and $45.11 the day of the show. They go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10am and are available online via Sonic Concerts.  

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
God save the stream: 7 pieces of pop culture to mark Elizabeth II's passing

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIN Atlantic International Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

The Nova Scotia Art Bank just bought works by 22 local artists

By Morgan Mullin

