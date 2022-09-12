Ria Mae and Virginia To Vegas announce Halifax show on December 8

H
alifax pop phenom Ria Mae isn't forgetting to include her hometown on her upcoming tour with indie-pop singer-songwriter Virginia To Vegas. The duo announced today that they'll be playing the Light House Arts Centre on December 8 at 8pm.
Mae has conquered the indie-pop world since the release of her self-titled 2016 debut, garnering three Juno nominations while touring Europe with Tegan and Sara and performing with the likes of kd lang, Melissa Etheridge and Dido. Her new EP, Therapy
, is no different, including guest spots from Rose Cousins, Serena Ryder and Breagh Isabel.
Tickets for Mae's and Virginia To Vegas's 'The Rock Paper Scissors Tour' are $39.96 in advance and $45.11 the day of the show. They go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10am and are available online via Sonic Concerts
.