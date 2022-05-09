Review: Keeper E.'s new album is airy, effortless bedroom pop

This time around, though, there’s an audible confidence to her DIY production, making weirder and richer soundscapes that combine with her lean, confessional songwriting to build an EP that brings the likes of Sky Ferreira and Stars to mind. As the seven tracks unfold, Elwood’s lyrics keep aloofness and emotional intimacy in a strong-armed tango, twisting the listener around a Billie Elish-tiled dance floor. It’s swirling and addictive, a blueprint built by Robyn and dialled down by Elwood from disco to dreamscape, with winning results.
"You make it seem so much harder than it is/I can do it, I can do it,/Get my name off your lips" Elwood sings on the hook of the Tegan and Sara-sounding "I Can Do It". An effusive effortless across Thank U and Please Don't Go shows that she can, indeed—all the while making indie pop look easy.