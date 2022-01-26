Communications Nova Scotia
"If you look at the many thousands and thousands of people infected,” Doctor Strang said, “the case fatality rate is extremely low.”

Restrictions extended to Feb 14 as NS reports its 30th COVID death this month

But NS will move away from the proof of vaccine policy for restos in the "near future" said Doctor Strang.

By

The province reported the deaths of three Nova Scotians due to COVID-19 today, marking 25 reported deaths in the last two weeks. Chief medical officer of health Robert Strang said these deaths are "unfortunate," but he remains confident in Nova Scotia’s current public health protections.

“I don’t mean to diminish it at all. Those are 30 people, 30 families,” Doctor Strang said of those who died of COVID in January.

“But if you look at the many thousands and thousands of people infected…the case fatality rate is extremely low,” Strang said during Wednesday’s provincial COVID briefing. He was alongside premier Tim Houston, who began the virtual briefing with condolences to the families of the 16 Nova Scotians who died of COVID since the last press conference on Jan 19.

Related
A refresher on current COVID restrictions, which will now be in place until Jan 31.

It’s 2022. Do you know what the COVID-19 rules in Nova Scotia are?: No more than 10 people can closely gather together, plus other public health regulations in place until January 31.

Related
Doctor Strang appeared at a virtual COVID briefing Dec 21. “The restrictions we announced last Tuesday just don’t won’t be enough to protect our health care system and those most vulnerable,” he said.

522 new cases of COVID-19 in NS bring new restrictions and a scaled-back testing plan: “In retrospect, perhaps we didn’t get things quite right last week,” Doctor Strang says.

“We’ve suffered significant loss of life since our last COVID briefing,” Houston said.

There are currently 91 people in hospital due to COVID-19, though 312 people in Nova Scotia hospitals have tested positive for the virus. Of the 312 patients, there are 100 people who were admitted into hospital for unrelated reasons and tested positive upon arrival, and 121 people who contracted COVID while in the hospital.

There remains significant stress on hospitals and the health system, Houston said, due to the loss of staff out sick or isolating. Patients with COVID, even mild cases, also require additional care in hospital to prevent further spread.

Strang believes we have passed the peak of the omicron wave, but hospitalization numbers often lag a couple weeks behind infections, so hospitalizations are expected to remain high for a bit longer. This is why the province is extending its current COVID restrictions by two weeks.

On December 21, the province brought back rules to try and shut down omicron without going into a full lockdown. Those rules include limiting the maximum social gathering to 10 people, closing restaurant dining rooms at 11pm, and pausing sports and events. These restrictions were slated to last more than a month, ending January 31, but with today's two-week extension Nova Scotia will remain in its semi-lockdown until Feb 14.

Active case tally & booster shots

The province is reporting 4,250 estimated active cases of COVID, though this number does not include positive results from rapid tests.

“We’ve just started the support to report program for rapid test results…the reporting of rapid results is incomplete at best and there may be a lot of duplicates, the same person reporting and we don’t know the total population that they're reporting from, what we call the denominator,” Strang said when asked how much the active case number would change if rapid results were included.

“So there's a number of factors that you have to have some sophisticated epidemiology along with vaccination rates, hospitalization rates and lab results to make some estimate of the total number of Nova Scotians who may have been infected in the omicron wave.”

Related
“Patient volumes are at a high, staff are seeing higher visits to emergency and are experiencing delays in admitting patients. Outbreak cases among patients admitted for non-COVID reason has also gone up,” Doctor Strang said at the Wednesday COVID briefing.

Hospitals cutting back on surgeries and other services amid COVID pressures: About 120 surgeries and 30 procedures were postponed last week in Nova Scotia, and now only urgent needs will be met.

The province is on track to have administered 296,000 booster doses of COVID vaccine by the end of January, for 400,000 total. Strang said he doesn’t plan to make booster doses a part of the proof of vaccine policy because he doesn’t expect to keep that mandate around in the near future.

“When we look at how we start to incrementally lift our restrictions, that would include looking at when we might be able to do away with the vaccine policy as we enter into a phase of living with COVID,” Strang said.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to add to that [mandate] for a short period of time when we’re looking at moving away from that in the near future.”

click to enlarge “My message to anyone planning to blockade a highway: Don’t do it, just don’t do it," premier Tim Houston said. - COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
Communications Nova Scotia
“My message to anyone planning to blockade a highway: Don’t do it, just don’t do it," premier Tim Houston said.

Premier talks about trucker blockade

The premier said he’s aware of a plan for some truckers who oppose vaccine mandates to block the Trans-Canada highway at the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia border this weekend. Houston said his opinion on blockades is well-known.

“My message to anyone planning to blockade a highway: Don’t do it, just don’t do it,” Houston said. “Nova Scotians have no patience for highway blockades. Personally, many people would know, I have even less.”

While in opposition, the PC leader removed Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin from the party due to her support for a blockade in protest of travel restrictions.

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia over the January 22-23 weekend

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia over the January&nbsp;22-23 weekend

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Jan 21

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Jan&nbsp;21

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jan 20

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jan&nbsp;20

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Jan 19

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Jan&nbsp;19
More »

Latest in COVID-19

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia over the January 22-23 weekend

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia over the January&nbsp;22-23 weekend

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Jan 21

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Jan&nbsp;21

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jan 20

By Team Coast

COVID cases, hospitalizations and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Jan&nbsp;20

No need for contact tracing in schools, says Doctor Strang

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Premier Tim Houston and Doctor Strang talk in-person schooling, at their remote briefing.
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

By Chris Stoodley

7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

Let's Talk about action

By Jean, Katy

Bell Let’s Talk says it’s donated over $100 million in the past 10 years, but it’s Canadians making those donations possible, not the corporation itself.

First modular move-in "was really great and very chaotic”

By Victoria Walton

The kitchen and accessible units aren’t ready yet, but other residents are making the modular units a home.

What defunding the police means in Halifax

By Victoria Walton

What defunding the police means in Halifax

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.