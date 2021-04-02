Recreating Halifax scenes with “little pieces of Halifax” 

Where do your bus transfers end up? Down the spine of a book you’ve been reading since August? In the pocket of that winter coat you hope you don’t need any more this year? Lined up neatly in your wallet? In the crevice between the bus window and the ledge that holds it in place?

After riding the bus every day last summer, 17-year-old Allie Martin had a hefty collection of transfers abandoned at the bottom of her backpack.

Martin, a visual arts student at King’s Edgehill School, thought all the colours would be interesting to make a collage out of, and when wondering what iconic Halifax scene would suit the colours—pink, indigo, green, white, black, orange and brown and sometimes yellow—best, she landed on Halifax’s recently restored Old Town Clock tower on Citadel Hill.