Reasons we love the city
We have community advocates like Kate Macdonald to thank for that.
Kate Macdonald remembers the peculiar quiet of 6,000 Haligonians trying their best to hear the words being spoken out of a PA system that was not expecting such a huge turnout. The crowd, assembled along Spring Garden Road on the first Monday in June, was there to take a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds—the same amount of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck, killing him
By Caora McKenna
Nov 12, 2020
BLM Black Lives Matter Halifax Kate Macdonald