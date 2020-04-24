RCMP still on scene in Tantallon—no further threats in HRM at this time Read this, log off social media, take a deep breath.

There have been two significant incidents involving police today in HRM.The first involved an airsoft gun at the Canadian Tire in Dartmouth Crossing. The issue has been resolved and there was never any serious threat to the public. The store was locked down when the incident was first reported.The second incident involves an investigation of shots fired in Haliburton Heights. RCMP remain on the scene in Glen Arbour, Haliburton Heights and Hubley area. People are instructed to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

