April 24, 2020 News + Opinion » City

RCMP still on scene in Tantallon—no further threats in HRM at this time 

Read this, log off social media, take a deep breath.

By
There have been two significant incidents involving police today in HRM.

The first involved an airsoft gun at the Canadian Tire in Dartmouth Crossing. The issue has been resolved and there was never any serious threat to the public. The store was locked down when the incident was first reported.

The second incident involves an investigation of shots fired in Haliburton Heights. RCMP remain on the scene in Glen Arbour, Haliburton Heights and Hubley area. People are instructed to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.  An update from RCMP at 5:38pm says that the area has been cleared.

Because of this incident an emergency alert was sent out. Because of the emergency alert some businesses and organizations in HRM have gone on lockdown.

RCMP say the incident in Glen Arbour was noise from a construction site. 

There were reports of gunshots on Connaught Avenue. These are false. Sgt Tanya Chambers-Spriggs, acting watch commander for Halifax Regional Police says there is no report of gunshots on Connaught Avenue.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-04-24_at_4.49.03_pm.png


Chambers-Spriggs says there are no other current threats in HRM at this time.

Update: At 5:47 an emergency alert was sent out to say the shelter in place order is no longer in place.

If you're still reading and feeling very shaken up by how this evening unfolded try this

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

