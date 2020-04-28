RCMP continue to investigate what gunman wore, drove and where he went 

click to enlarge The mock RCMP car the gunman drove on April 18 and 19.

he gunman in Nova Scotia’s mass shootings on April 18 and 19 was caught on camera at least a dozen times during the course of his 13-hour rampage. Provincial RCMP revealed more information about the ongoing investigation in an update on Tuesday, April 28.“Having provided an account of the incidents this past Friday, my focus today is on providing you with an update on our investigation and the information we have collected and pieced together to date,” said RCMP Superintendent Darren Campbell.Campbell told the public via a live-streamed press conference that over 435 witnesses have come forward so far, and police have already interviewed more than half of them. Those witnesses are helping police trace the gunman’s movements.“We have been focusing on witness interviews, video canvass, and judicial authorizations that allow us to obtain search warrants and records,” said Campbell. “This work has enabled us to gain a better picture.”The superintendent also revealed that RCMP now believe the gunman left Portapique at 10:35 Saturday night. “There was a witness which saw a vehicle travelling through a field, which was not very common,” said Campbell.The RCMP say the gunman spent the hours from about 11:10 pm Saturday until 5:30 am Sunday in an industrial area of Debert.“The gunman departed Debert at 5:45 am Sunday. What he did in that area between those times is of great interest to us. We have conducted a thorough search of the area and we are looking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us,” Campbell saidThe shooter also spent several hours in Wentworth, according to information gained from nearby surveillance footage.“We have him on video on Hunter Road at approximately 6:30am, close to the residence where he killed two men and a woman,” said Campbell.Police also gave the public more information Tuesday about how the gunman obtained RCMP uniforms and vehicles.“From witness statements, we've learned that the gunman was a collector of many things. Including police memorabilia," Campbell said. "And was in possession of multiple pieces of police uniforms from a variety of agencies.”Campbell explained that the shirt and pants with a yellow stripe worn by the gunman were authentic police uniform pieces.“We have yet to confirm exactly where or how he obtained the uniforms. This is an important aspect of our investigation and will take time,” he said. “We do know that surplus police uniforms are available to the public through a variety of means, including surplus stores, auctions and online.”Of the vehicles he owned, RCMP say four were retired police vehicles and one—the one the gunman drove that day—was a replica. “We believe he obtained it in the fall of 2019, and it was at that time that he outfitted it with the light bar and decals,” says Campbell. Police say they are narrowing down how he obtained the decals.RCMP showed slides and maps of the gunman’s car caught on at least 12 CCTV cameras during the time he was on the run from police.“There is still much work to be done on the investigation, but we have made significant progress to date,” Campbell told the public.Going forward, Campbell said there are three priorities the police are trying to tackle in the investigation: the gunman’s access to equipment, knowledge of his movements leading up to and during the shooting, and if he had a plan and if anyone else knew about that plan.RCMP say that although there will be no trial, they are using other means of investigation including SiRT, the Serious Incident Response Team. Campbell did not rule out that a public inquiry would be called to look into the incidents and the RCMP response.“Though the gunman will never stand trial," Campbell said, "we still have a duty to complete our investigation to the same standard as if he was.”As they continue to investigate, police urge anyone with information to call their tip line at 902-750-5959.