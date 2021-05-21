News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 21, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

The once-long lineups for rapid COVID testing have become an in-and-out in five minutes type of deal. THE COAST

The once-long lineups for rapid COVID testing have become an in-and-out in five minutes type of deal. THE COAST

Rapid testing numbers are down, and that’s a problem 

Testing lead Lisa Barrett says C19 cases may go undetected as fewer noses are swabbed.

By

At the beginning of Halifax’s third wave of COVID-19, cases rose and so did testing numbers. Three of the biggest rapid testing sites—the Halifax Convention Centre, Alderney Gate Library and Halifax Central Library—were swabbing about 1,800 noses each, per day.

Lisa Barrett, the infectious disease specialist who heads up the rapid testing sites across HRM, says that number has now gone down to about 600 people per site per day—a third of what it was at the peak.

“I do wonder if part of our numbers coming down, is that we may be missing some people who are early in infection who don't have symptoms yet,” she tells The Coast in a phone call over the weekend. “Because testing numbers are starting to fall off. So that does concern me.”

“The thing I think that folks are missing is that what we’re recommending at the moment, is not just that people get tested when the numbers are high, but also get tested weekly.’” tweet this
In late April, when Nova Scotia saw double-digit cases for the first time in a long time, people flocked to testing sites in droves.

“Lots of people were coming out for asymptomatic testing or no-symptoms testing, that peak of that wave,” doctor Barrett says. “We were finding a lot of folks who didn't even have symptoms yet, which is great.”

But despite rising case numbers, those people aren’t coming back for the weekly testing recommended by Barrett, top doc Robert Strang and many other public health officials.

“I'm excited and really pleased, people are still getting tested. And still, every day, we see new people coming in who've never had a test before, which is pretty amazing,” says Barrett. “But the thing I think that folks are missing is that what we're recommending at the moment, is not just that people get tested when the numbers are high, but also get tested weekly.”

While some people are relying on exposure notices to decide whether they should get a test, Barrett says at this point people should “assume that you're in an exposure site if you live in certain areas in this province—or almost anywhere in the province at the moment, because there's a lot of community spread.”

For people who live alone and “never, ever, ever leave your house,” Barrett says maybe monthly testing is OK, but anyone else should consider weekly testing.

And rapid testing has been effective in Nova Scotia, too. Barrett says this wave, 12 or 13 percent of our total cases have been detected at rapid testing sites. While that’s only about 300 out of tens of thousands of noses swabbed, Barrett says it had an impact in limiting community spread. “People had a lot of contacts,” said Lisa. “That's seven, eight, nine infections each that you would have missed.”

While the booking of PCR tests at primary assessment centres hit a capacity limit last month, Barrett says at rapid test sites, the more the merrier.

Related Backlog bewilderment: What happened to Nova Scotia’s COVID case count, and how it got back on track.
“We only have so much capacity, so many cases per day that public health can start new investigations on.” COMMUNICATIONS NOVA SCOTIA
Backlog bewilderment
What happened to Nova Scotia’s COVID case count, and how it got back on track.
By Victoria Walton
COVID-19
Related Nova Scotia has 45,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests: Nova Scotians waiting on a PCR test result right now may be watching their phones for longer than 72 hours.
For now, Strang says you should only get a PCR test if you have symptoms or COVID contact. THE COAST
Nova Scotia has 45,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests
Nova Scotians waiting on a PCR test result right now may be watching their phones for longer than 72 hours.
By Victoria Walton
COVID-19
“We want to make sure that the lab-based testing is kept for people with symptoms, or who are contacts. But these asymptomatic tests—go for it,” she says. “The pop-ups will just keep going, we'll just keep people keep coming out, we'll keep adding more places.”

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 17-22)
Rankin reveals longer lockdown
Record review: Century Egg’s Little Piece of Hair hits hard
On witnessing the atrocities of war and colonialism in the digital age
10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, May 20   (COVID-19)
  2. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, May 19   (COVID-19)
  3. Rankin reveals longer lockdown   (COVID-19)
  4. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, May 18   (COVID-19)
  5. 5 charts for 5,000 cases   (COVID-19)
  6. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 17-22)   (COVID-19)
  7. Why 75% herd immunity is really 85% vaccinated   (COVID-19)
  8. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  9. 10 jobs available in the fight against COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  10. Hooked on a feeling   (Arts + Culture)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.