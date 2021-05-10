Q&A with Sobey Art Award nominee Lou Sheppard 

I work full time as an artist, which is a pretty rare privilege. So I basically live kind of grant to grant or residency to residency. And so, I was in a residency at the time when the pandemic started and it was supposed to be a residency working with the public, community members. And I was really ready to get into a community and be working with people, and that of course has been shifted. We had to shift all of the programming online, and figure out how to activate and research and reach out to communities in ways that weren't about public space.

My life felt really precarious and I lost a lot of shows and suddenly things got pushed far ahead. And it was just like: "I don't really know what I'm doing and if I can keep doing what I'm doing at all." And then my focus shifted to working more outdoors and to working more with spaces that people could access, like public spaces.

So, I did a piece that was dance notation that was painted in a parking lot in Richmond, BC, which is where I was. And it took people through a dance that was about social distancing. So basically, seven people could follow these social distancing notations and they would never bump into each other, but they'd always be held just outside of two meters of each other. So things like that. And I did this piece where I was looking at lost waterways through the city and creating a series of walking trails that people could follow on their own based on the lost waterways. So projects like that, then people could access them outdoors, and kind of chip away at this idea that art has to be seen in a gallery or a museum or that it has to kind of have this padding around it.

And so that really changed the way I thought about work. And it changed the kind of accessibility that I thought about in my work. And it definitely made me want to [make work that’s] more immediate to fall into. So, those are things that I'm still wrapping my head around and like kind of getting through. But now things are changing back and there's like opportunities to have stuff indoors again, which is interesting.

And actually, I'm finding myself still very interested in making stuff outside of exhibition spaces and museums. That's where my brain is going, and so we'll see how it continues.

I love that. I love the idea of someone showing up to this parking lot and not expecting to find your artwork there and then engaging with it.



Yeah, I feel like I'm tired of this idea that art—I mean it's an old conversation—but like, just the idea that art is not for everybody or that it can't be something that everybody can engage with. I don’t think my work has to be opaque or difficult to enter into.

