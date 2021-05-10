Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 10, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

Sheppard created a COVID piece to bring people together—with distance!—in a parking lot. MICHAEL LOVE

Sheppard created a COVID piece to bring people together—with distance!—in a parking lot. MICHAEL LOVE

Q&A with Sobey Art Award nominee Lou Sheppard 

“I’m finding myself still very interested in making stuff outside of exhibition spaces.”

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (May 9-15)
Famous Curry Garden’s got Northern Indian Cuisine sorted
A tighter lockdown and 227 new cases arrive May 7
10 things in Halifax’s 2021/22 budget to be hopeful about
NSCAD announces it will *not* be moving next to the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. 15 lockdown life enhancers to help you hold on   (Arts + Culture)
  2. UPDATED: Alex Colville’s Nova Scotian cottage sold   (Arts + Culture)
  3. The Sobey Art Award announces its 2021 longlist   (Arts + Culture)
  4. Lie With Me   (Arts + Culture)
  5. Eastern Front Theatre's Micro Digitals are teaspoon-sized doses of theatre   (Arts + Culture)
  6. Some Sure Things to look forward to May 6-13   (Arts + Culture)
  7. Movie review: Thor: Ragnarok   (Arts + Culture)
  8. NSCAD announces it will *not* be moving next to the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia   (Arts + Culture)
  9. Q&A with Sobey Art Award nominee Lou Sheppard   (Arts + Culture)
  10. Hey You Goofs!   (Comics)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.