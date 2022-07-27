Province announces new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia construction is on hold

T

what's now a parking lot on the end of Salter Street

—will be put on an indefinite hold.





replace the current AGNS at 1723 Hollis Street)





KPMB Architects with Omar Gandhi Architect, Jordan Bennett Studio, Elder Lorraine Whitman (NWAC), Public Work and Transsolar combined forces to create the winning design for the new gallery, which includes

an entryway styled after the peaked hats traditionally worn by Mi’kmaq women.



Back when the winning design was selected—at a press conference in November 2020—co-designer Whitman took to the stage, saying: " This is just the beginning of a new beginning; a circle, so to speak, with no beginning and no end. Just a world of opportunity."

Today's release quotes Houston as saying: "We value the arts and want to make sure there is a home for art to be shared and displayed in our province. But now is not the time."



