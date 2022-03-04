Pinball paradise at Propeller Arcade.
Kylee Nunn
Pinball paradise at Propeller Arcade.

Propeller Arcade Bar is levelling up on fun

As restrictions ease, the Gottingen Street space plans live music, movie nights and wrestling matches.

By

Propeller Brewing’s Gottingen Street outpost has long been the postal code for good times—even more so when the building turned its basement into a retro arcade bar in 2019. The space is known for having all your favourite throwback arcade games (including pinball), craft beer on tap and no cell service. Yesterday, though, the space announced that the latest bout of easing restrictions will tie in nicely with its next up-levelling of fun: The Propeller Arcade Bar is getting ready to host a slew of events in the coming months, from live concerts to wrestling matches to movie screenings.

The last one is especially exciting, since 2015 Gottingen Street used to be an indie movie house from the mid-1970s until the late 1990s, called Wormwood’s Dog and Monkey Cinema. “We do our best to transform this place back into a theatre and the history comes alive with each screening,” the Propeller Arcade Instagram account wrote in the comments on a post announcing the news. While dates and details are still TBA, The Coast has heard from sources that west coast hardcore staple Bootlicker is planning to play a gig there.

Update: A few hours after we posted this story, @propellerarcade announced its first movie event: slasher classic Friday the 13th: Part 3 is showing Tuesday, March 22. The best part? "This screening will be shown just like it was 40 years ago," Prop's post says. "IN 3-D! Glasses will be provided when you get here, so don’t sweat."

Tickets—fancy hard-copy tickets created by @angeldrawswithchalk—got on sale this Sunday, March 6 at Propeller.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
