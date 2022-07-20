Yoktown's
Djely Tapa, a Montreal-based musician who blends desert blues with electric experimentation, is a Juno-winner who'll play Prismatic Festival this fall.

Prismatic Festival announces 2022 lineup

The celebration of Indigenous and BIPOC artists returns September 26-October 9.

By

The multi-disciplinary Prismatic Festival—an annual multi-day cultural event that gives a platform to artists of colour—is returning to Halifax this fall, a press release announced today. From September 26 to October 9, theatre, dance, film, music, visual arts and more will light up spaces around the city. Today's release from the festival named 12 of the artists that'll be part of its 2022 slate.

Amongst the names? Juno-winning musicians Celeigh Cardinal and Djely Tapa (pictured above), local digital collage artist Emmanuel Nwogbo, decorated playwright/actor Cliff Cardinal and the contemporary circus performers Breaking Circus (who'll be performing alongside Halifax improv music legends Upstream).
Related
Emmanuel Nwogbo’s digital riffs

Emmanuel Nwogbo’s digital riffs: The Nigerian-born, Halifax-based artist is staying dedicated by creating a James Bond-themed artwork every day in 2018.

It was announced in 2021 that Prismatic would double down on Halifax as its home base, after a few years of split programming between here and Ottawa. With 2022 being its first post-pandemic event, this is very good news for Nova Scotians, who'll get to enjoy a full schedule of performance and creation from the fest. 

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

  • Emmanuel Nwogbo’s digital riffs

    The Nigerian-born, Halifax-based artist is staying dedicated by creating a James Bond-themed artwork every day in 2018.

    By Morgan Mullin

    Emmanuel Nwogbo’s digital riffs

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

Today at Halifax Pride: July 19

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 19

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Sunday July 17

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Sunday July 17

Today at Halifax Pride: July 17

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 17

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Saturday, July 16

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Jazz Festival for Saturday, July 16
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Meet Zara Matrix, Halifax's biggest Lady Gaga fan

By Morgan Mullin

Meet Zara Matrix, Halifax's biggest Lady Gaga fan

Today at Halifax Pride: July 19

By Morgan Mullin

Today at Halifax Pride: July 19

Halifax's Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir launches new, free program for girls

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax's Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir launches new, free program for girls

Everything you need to know about Buskerfest, the 2022 Halifax Buskers Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Everything you need to know about Buskerfest, the 2022 Halifax Buskers Festival

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group