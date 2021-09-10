Multi-award winning Indigenous folk act Twin Flames will perform at Prismatic 2021.

Prismatic Arts Festival drops 2021 lineup

The multi-disciplinary event returns to Halifax September 28-October 10.

By

Let's be honest: We didn't really like sharing the shimmering, captivating Prismatic Arts Festival with anyone else—so its return from time-sharing between Ottawa and home (er, Halifax) is good news on its own.

What's making it even better, though? This year's edition of the annual event, held from September 28 to October 10, is boasting a rich lineup of online and in-person programming, including a virtual talk with decorated poet and author Rebecca Thomas, and in-person concerts by the likes of multi-award-winning Indigenous folk act Twin Flames and Juno-winning duo Digging Roots. Also on deck? A screening of local filmmaker Tyler Simmonds's Lead With Love and the filmed art performance  Becomes Body of Water Interwoven with Territories Beyond the Sky by artist Meagan Musseau.

Full festival programming—including industry events and lots more concerts—can be found on Prismatic's website.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival launches 2021 lineup

By Chris Stoodley

The Peace By Chocolate flick tells the sweet story behind one of the province’s best-loved candymakers.

Festival of Dance Annapolis Royal returns Aug 16-21

By Morgan Mullin

Breaking Circus will debut a new work—Silhousoniques—at the festival's marquee Program events.

Hoping to do a COVID Pride justice

By Morgan Mullin

"Last year, we pulled a festival together in about six weeks, and it was a bit disheartening to hear people say they didn’t know Pride had even happened," Pride's Fiona Kerr writes.

Enjoying the feeling of queer life returning to normal

By Morgan Mullin

Pride's executive director takes us behind the scenes of fest planning this week.
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

Fringe Fest 2021 review: Hippoposthumous

By Morgan Mullin

Katherine Norris dazzles as the star in Hippoposthumous.

The Bus Stops here

By Morgan Mullin

“I’ve been really excited to see the changes happening to the building and to see the vision for a new Bus Stop coming to reality,” says Sebastien Labelle, executive director of The Bus Stop Theatre Co-operative

How to binge on Fringe

By Morgan Mullin

From sketch comedy to period thrillers to shows about the awkwardness awaiting at friend reunions, our favourite Fringe picks pack a punch.

Hear’s to you, Halifax

By Isabel Buckmaster

General Khan

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.