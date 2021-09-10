Prismatic Arts Festival drops 2021 lineup

What's making it even better, though? This year's edition of the annual event, held from September 28 to October 10, is boasting a rich lineup of online and in-person programming, including a virtual talk with decorated poet and author Rebecca Thomas, and in-person concerts by the likes of multi-award-winning Indigenous folk act Twin Flames and Juno-winning duo Digging Roots. Also on deck? A screening of local filmmaker Tyler Simmonds's Lead With Love and the filmed art performance Becomes Body of Water Interwoven with Territories Beyond the Sky by artist Meagan Musseau.
Full festival programming—including industry events and lots more concerts—can be found on Prismatic's website.