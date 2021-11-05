Communications Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston leads a province where the majority of workers—52% of the workforce—make $15 an hour or less.

Premier Tim Houston apologizes for minimum wage “real jobs” comment

Dismissing the NDP's call for raising the minimum wage, the PC premier managed to diss a large chunk of the Nova Scotian workforce.

By

In a tense back and forth with NDP leader Gary Burrill, during one of the final days of the legislature’s fall sitting, premier Tim Houston explained why he’s not focused on hiking the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

"What I'm focused on is the economy of this province and making sure that every Nova Scotian has an opportunity in this province and sees themselves as being able to thrive right here in Nova Scotia. And it's not driven by the minimum wage. I don't know many Nova Scotians grow up thinking, 'Boy, I hope I make minimum wage when I grow up.' That's not the way people think. They want real jobs,” Houston said Nov 4, in response to the NDP’s push for a $15 minimum wage.

Burrill called the comments degrading and highlighted the work of many below-$15-an hour earners who are essential, and have taken on major risks to do their work throughout the pandemic.

Houston was quick to apologize. He explained that in the heat of the moment he chose the wrong words, and that what he really meant was “better” jobs.

Minimum wage in Nova Scotia sits at $12.95 an hour, though living wage in most of the province is well above that. In Halifax, the hourly pay needed to live is $22.05, according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. Living wage in Annapolis Valley is $21,30, it’s $21.03 in the South Shore, $19.20 in the northern region of the province and $18.45 in Cape Breton.

But across the province, 390,000 people—which makes up 52 percent of working Nova Scotians—make $15 an hour or less, according to Statistics Canada figures. Jobs within this pay bracket are in wide ranging industries, including but not limited to continuing care, retail, early childhood education, food service and home care.

And of course, the wage divide is gendered—60 percent of the below $15 hourly earners are women. It can be inferred that the wage divide in Nova Scotia is also impacted by race, though that data isn’t readily available.

Houston told CBC he isn't elitist, and noted that his father is a shift worker.

Before joining politics and rising in the ranks of the PC party, Houston's real job was working for 12 years as an accountant in Bermuda. Houston's name can be found in the Paradise Papers, uncovered in 2017, which shine a light on how wealthy Canadians are able to pay little or no taxes at home by putting their money into offshore trusts and corporations.

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

Rent control extended until the end of 2023

By Lyndsay Armstrong

"Some of this crisis was created by just population growth success, people want to be here and that’s great…but the reality is a large part of the problem has been, quite simply, the government," premier Tim Houston said.

PCs apologize for whitening the African Nova Scotian affairs department

By Lyndsay Armstrong

African Nova Scotian affairs minister Pat Dunn says he'll push forward initiatives to address systemic racism in NS, but "it's premature" to share those plans.

Tim Houston promises virtual health care for all who need it by December

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Premier Tim Houston has promised virtual health care by December for all 75,000 Nova Scotians who don’t have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

ACORN rally calls on government to extend rent control

By Victoria Walton

At least two dozen supporters gathered outside the NS legislature to ask the government to extend rent control measures indefinitely.
More »

Latest in News

Mass Casualty Commission's public proceedings could have started today

By Lyndsay Armstrong

The Mass Casualty Commission is being led by three professionals: Nova Scotia Chief Justice J. Michael MacDonald (left), Toronto-based lawyer Kim Stanton (centre) and former Fredericton police chief Leanne Fitch (right).

Rent control extended until the end of 2023

By Lyndsay Armstrong

"Some of this crisis was created by just population growth success, people want to be here and that’s great…but the reality is a large part of the problem has been, quite simply, the government," premier Tim Houston said.

Province shares details of “limited” hospital COVID outbreak, impacting 3 patients

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Alyson Lamb, executive director of Nova Scotia’s Western regional health zone, joined a COVID briefing for the first time today, to discuss the small outbreak at the Kentville hospital.

Former African Nova Scotian affairs minister says PCs are “playing politics with equity”

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Former African Nova Scotian affairs minister Tony Ince says the PCs are "Playing politics with equity."
More »
More News »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Modular units, where art thou?

By Victoria Walton

The modular units are nowhere to be seen.

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov 5

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Friday, Nov&nbsp;5

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Nov 4

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Nov&nbsp;4

“Massive” Cogswell redevelopment coming for 2025-2026

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Design rendering for the potential Granville Park promenade, part of the Cogswell Interchange redevelopment.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.