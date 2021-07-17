News + Opinion
July 17, 2021 News + Opinion » News

click to enlarge Premier Iain Rankin and his wife Mary Chisholm on the way to Government House Saturday morning to make the election call official.

Premier Iain Rankin and his wife Mary Chisholm on the way to Government House Saturday morning to make the election call official.

Premier Iain Rankin has called a provincial general election 

With a voting date of August 17, Nova Scotia's provincial election is now on.

