Premier Iain Rankin has called a provincial general election 

Premier Iain Rankin, alongside his wife Mary Chisholm, visited Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc at Government House this morning to call the next general provincial election. Nova Scotians will be voting August 17, a Tuesday 31 days from now. The minimum allowable campaign length is 30 days.

Nova Scotians have been on their toes waiting for this call for weeks, as Rankin rolled out countless funding announcements through June and July which ramped up this week.







Nova Scotia's two major political opponents, the PCs led by Tim Houston and the NDP led by Gary Burrill, are both hosting campaign launch events Saturday following the election call.At noon Burrill will meet with supporters behind the Halifax Chebucto campaign office. At 2pm Saturday Houston is holding a rally at the Rowe Management Building on Dalhousie campus.