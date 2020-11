Pour one out for the Halifax renters left behind The city's rental housing state of emergency isn't new, which makes the pandemic push for rent control worth celebrating.

After repeated inaction from provincial officials on housing—which is, technically, a provincial issue—the discrepancy and its resulting crisis also fuelled the city to make a slew of hail-mary efforts in the last year to try and help renters haemorrhaging money just to afford living costs.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!