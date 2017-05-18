Political party leaders make mental health an election issue 

They differ, however on the shuttered mental health unit at the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow, with Baillie saying he would reopen it, and Burrill making no commitment either way. The Liberal government has announced no decision.
“Emergency rooms are already overcrowded,” Baillie said in an interview with University of King’s College Journalism students. “They are already facing many hours of closure, particularly in rural areas. And they are not really equipped for treating nor triaging people with mental illness.”
An investigation by King’s students has found that in areas outside Halifax, from 2012 to 2016, at least 53,000 people arrived at adult emergency departments with mental health as the presenting complaint, with about one in five admitted to hospital.
Advocates and patients talk
Baillie said he is sticking to his view that there is a mental health crisis in Nova
“Our economic growth as meek as it is does provide
Baillie said the 99 acute care mental health beds in areas outside Halifax is not enough, and said the McNeil government is moving too slowly on providing mental health services in schools, and a Conservative government would also spend $13.5 million for a recruitment program to attract more doctors to areas most needing them, and a doubling of a tuition relief program that allows doctors to cut their student loan debt in exchange for moving to a rural area. The party figures these measures can add 50 doctors a year over the next four years, some of whom would be specialists such as psychiatrists.
The NDP also said there is a crisis in mental health care and has its own prescription for fixing the ills that afflict the system.
Leader Gary Burrill points out that it was the former NDP government under Darrel Dexter, that introduced a mental health and addictions strategy for the province, in 2012, and he accuses the Liberals under Stephen McNeil of having let progress on the file stall.
“For
Burrill said wait times are far too long, pointing in particular to the nearly year-long wait to serve 90 percent of those seeking adult mental health services at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.
He quoted a doctor who recently spoke at a rally in Sydney Mines: “’Do you think a doctor will be excited in coming to a place where they know they will not be able to offer
Burrill promises that an NDP government would create three dedicated mental health hubs, as a pilot project, at emergency departments at the Halifax Infirmary, the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville and the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney. It promises to spend $25 million over four years, with the first such hub opening a year from now in Kentville.
The party is also promising to reverse cuts the Liberal government made to community mental health
The NDP has also promised $30 million a year over four years to improve primary care and address doctor shortages.
Burrill is not making any commitment on the short-stay unit at the Aberdeen Hospital, and is taking no position on the number of acute care beds in the province, saying what is needed would be worked out as part of the new strategy.
The governing Liberals have also promised additional resources for mental health. In the budget, introduced days before the election call but not passed, the McNeil government promised $2.4 million for doctor recruitment and retention, by adding 10 new seats to the Dalhousie University family medicine residency program
The budget also committed $3.2 million more for mental health programs, including additional
Whichever party is elected will have to re-introduce a budget for 2017-18 as the budget introduced in April was not passed before the house was dissolved for the election.
OPINIONATED »
posted by CHRIS PARSONS, May 11/17
OPINIONATED »
posted by CHERYL HANN, May 11/17
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 24/17
The world is terrible, but at least we have swimming dogs. comments 2
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 18/17
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 16/17
Conservatives drop Jad Crnogorac and Bill McEwen withdraws from NDP over unearthed online comments. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 12/17
“Women are continuously struggling to be valued and recognized and supported within this political spectrum,” says Pamela Lovelace. comments 4
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 12/17
Premier's office has plans for fixing toxic water, but what they are and how HRM is involved has yet to be disclosed. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by ALEX MYRICK, May 5/17
Citizen-led walking tours return to bring the city's history, architecture and urban planning down to street-level. comments 2
REALITY BITES »
posted by ALEX MYRICK, May 5/17
Liberal incumbent faces criticism from challengers over long-festering environmental problem in Harrietsfield. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 4/17
Residents and community advocates strongly opposed to housing authority’s plans for new surveillance system. comments 5
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 3/17
Dartmouth East MLA says his family has been subjected to “unsettling and offensive” privacy breaches. comments 0
REALITY BITES »
posted by JACOB BOON, May 3/17
Party not commenting about communications director, who was fired three years ago after domestic assault. comments 3
SHOPTALK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 18/17
The veteran florist leaves its Granville digs May 31 comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, May 11/17
Say goodbye with an Open City mega sale comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, May 11/17
The downtown shoe store closes May 27 comments 0
SHOPTALK »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, May 4/17
Sweet Pea Boutique has been making Haligonians look cute for 10 years. comments 0