Submitted
Ann-Marie Kerr’s command of character keeps the story suspended in reality as it questions what reality even is.

Play review: Adventures makes you believe in magic, but you have to hurry to catch it

The funny, tender, not-quite-love story from Feel Good Theatre ends its world-premier run at Point Pleasant Park on Sunday night.

By

Walking along a path at Point Pleasant Park after dark—with bundles of fairy lights dotting the way—the crowd for the opening night of Adventures was silent, a buzzing anticipation mixed with reverence. It was the feeling of slipping out of your cabin at sleep-away camp on an oppressively hot night, looking for some mischief.

Related
Models from the upcoming "This Is Us" show, slaying in all-yellow outfits.

Fashion show "This Is Us" serves the community *and* serves looks: Soli Production's first pandemic-era event will inspire you to get dressed this Sunday.

Related
Brandon Michael made his stage debut at 15, joking about Easter candy.

Brandon Michael tells us a joke: The local comedian and scene incubator will help you LOL.

The play—the world premiere of a piece that took lauded Halifax playwright Gillian Clarke most of her 20s to write, put on by the award-winning Keep Good Theatre—starts there, long before actor Ann-Marie Kerr says her first lines. It starts with the night sky fading from sunset pink to inky black, with the winking of those world-building fairy lights matching the stars above as audience members are escorted to a secret part of the park for the show (which runs nightly until Sunday, August 29). By the time we find our seats, the noise of crickets is so on-key it’s hard to tell if it’s real—or if it’s part of the pitch-perfect, original sound design Merritt Award winner Jackson Fairfax Perry crafted.

The stage is small, about four feet high and just as deep, wrapped around an old-growth tree. The only adornment it needs is the light design of Gloria Mok, whose palette of green and purple flashes us through time and character’s perspectives. Billed as a “part fairy tale part gritty-real-life tale,” Adventures is sometimes crass (name another time you’ll hear someone talk about “splooging” onstage) and always tender, tracing the not-quite-love story of PJ and Wendy, two teens in over their head with this whole business of growing up.

Kerr acts as both leads, and also as narrator Mother Tree, in a seamless slip-slide that makes you feel the valleys of misunderstanding between PJ and Wendy deepen and then flatten (and then deepen again) with the slightest inflection of her voice. There’s talk of going to the mall, making out in the forest, boysplaining that’ll soon graduate to mansplaining. The dialogue feels lifted from the conversations of kids your mom told you to avoid in grade school. Kerr’s command of character keeps the story suspended in reality as it questions what reality even is, veering from laugh-out-loud funny (no, really) to unabashed poignency when the moment calls for it.

And the moment does call for it, pretty often throughout. When Clark’s script asks with aching honesty: “What if I am part of the last generation to experience anything wonderful?” tears flowed throughout the audience of 30-somethings. Not since Tony Soprano first confessed to his therapist that “lately, I'm getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over,” has someone managed so succinctly to convey the disappointment that comes from looking to the future in the modern age. But where the emissary of prestige TV chose violence, Clark does something bolder and more radical: She asks her characters, her audience and even herself to choose hope.

“Go forward, one step at a time, in the darkness,” Kerr’s Mother Tree says. The audience winds its way back to the park entrance (guided by flashlights doled out by the theatre company, with the option of being transported by golf cart for greater accessibility).

We spill from the parking lot towards our homes and lives, thinking of PJ and Wendy and recalling when we first wondered if magic was real, after all. Above, a dusty rose-coloured moon hangs in the sky, reminding us that it is, and was, and always will be.

Tickets for Adventures are available through Ticket Halifax and are pay-what-you-can on a sliding scale. The performance runs until Aug 29, with attendees arriving at Point Pleasant Park’s Tower Road entrance at 8:30pm to be led to the secret stage.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

All the summer’s a stage

By Alec Martin

A Tale on Two Wheels is a free outdoor show for very young audiences (18 months to 6 years) delivered to parks and outdoor spaces by tandem bicycle.

Don’t refund your local event ticket

By Morgan Mullin

Keeping your ticket means “you’re saying to the arts community: ‘You matter’,” Neptune’s artistic director, Jeremy Webb, explains. THE COAST

Review: Post-Democracy will decimate you

By Morgan Mullin

Post-Democracy's staging lets the cast physically distance and it drives the play's mood. LEIF NORMAN

Neptune is (sort of) back!

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune is (sort of) back!
More »

Latest in Arts + Culture

Brandon Michael tells us a joke

By Morgan Mullin

Brandon Michael made his stage debut at 15, joking about Easter candy.

Step into art star Ursula Johnson’s Livingroom

By Morgan Mullin

ITHA: The Livingroom is designed to feel cozy to some, but Ursula Johnson says "Anybody who's under the age of 25 will go in there and they'll be like This is a very traumatizing space."

Fashion show "This Is Us" serves the community *and* serves looks

By Morgan Mullin

Models from the upcoming "This Is Us" show, slaying in all-yellow outfits.

Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community is calling new spots home

By Chris Stoodley

Halifax drag queen Elle Noir (Chris Cochrane) stuns an audience at The Garden as she does a costume reveal.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Trending

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival launches 2021 lineup

By Chris Stoodley

The Peace By Chocolate flick tells the sweet story behind one of the province’s best-loved candymakers.

Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community is calling new spots home

By Chris Stoodley

Halifax drag queen Elle Noir (Chris Cochrane) stuns an audience at The Garden as she does a costume reveal.

Brandon Michael tells us a joke

By Morgan Mullin

Brandon Michael made his stage debut at 15, joking about Easter candy.

Step into art star Ursula Johnson’s Livingroom

By Morgan Mullin

ITHA: The Livingroom is designed to feel cozy to some, but Ursula Johnson says "Anybody who's under the age of 25 will go in there and they'll be like This is a very traumatizing space."

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.