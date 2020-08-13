News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

August 13, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Plans are in the works for Canada's only Black hair school to open in Halifax 

Samantha Dixon Slawter's hopes Crown of Beauty Institute and Association can make for more inclusive hairdressing in the city.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Halifax Wanderers kick off 2020 season in PEI this week   (City)
  2. Halifax is losing one of its last antique shops   (Shoptalk)
  3. Friends of NSCAD are rallying to demand answers to its petitions   (Reality Bites)
  4. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  5. The fruit flies in your kitchen are laying about 2,000 eggs a day   (City)
  6. Landlords getting the final word on heritage designation won't work   (Voice of the City)
  7. Alexa Pope closes its doors   (Shoptalk)
  8. Don’t pass me by: Nova Scotia's hidden gems   (Hot Summer Guide)
  9. Former prisoners in Halifax share their incarceration stories to mark Prisoners’ Justice Day   (City)
  10. Michelle Coffin is reclaiming her story   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

City

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.