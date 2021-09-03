Communications Nova Scotia
Premier Tim Houston confirms the province must reach the 75 percent double-vaccination target before progressing to Phase 5 of COVID reopening.

Phase 5 depends on 75 percent double-vaccination target, Houston says

Nova Scotia now has 71 percent of its population fully vaccinated, but may not reach 75 percent in time for September 15 plan.

By

Vaccination rates have slowed in Nova Scotia, and the tally of double-vaccinated residents is among the highest in Canada at around 71 percent, but premier Tim Houston says the 75 percent vaccination target must be reached before the province moves into the final phase of reopening from COVID and loosening public health restrictions.

“That 75 percent is the hurdle. If that’s not met, we don’t start Phase 5,” Houston said following a cabinet meeting Thursday. The province put September 15 as the target date to hit the Phase 5 requirements. Once this final phase begins, mask-wearing will be voluntary and physical distancing will no longer be required.

“We really encourage vaccination, we hope people will get their first dose if they haven't had it yet, and we certainly hope people will get their second doses as soon as possible.”

click to enlarge Houstrang—premier Houston and top doc Strang—last week at their first COVID briefing together. - THE COAST
The Coast
Houstrang—premier Houston and top doc Strang—last week at their first COVID briefing together.

When asked how the province will encourage higher vaccination levels, Houston says there will be continued awareness campaigns from public health, but he didn’t say what different approach the government might take. Houston says he appreciates that private businesses and universities are making their own moves to require vaccination.

“There’s some in the private industry as they’re coming up with their own vaccination policies, we’re seeing educational institutions try to help move the vaccination rate with their policies,” he said. “We’ll work with any partners in that respect, and we’re always open to new ideas.”

As of Friday, the province reported that 71.4 percent of residents have been double dosed, and 78 percent have had at least one shot. For about six weeks from the middle of June, the number of fully vaccinated Nova Scotians increased sharply, growing roughly 10 percent every week—from five percent to 65 percent of the population fully vaxed (The Coast’s graph of local vaccination rates is below).

In early August, the rate slowed as Nova Scotia approached a vaccination plateau, and over the past month the numbers have been rising painfully slowly—from 65 percent to 71.4 percent fully vaxxed today. At this rate, Nova Scotia will be reporting about 73.6 percent fully vaccinated on September 15. Chief medical officer of health Robert Strang says there are 8,000 fully vaccinated members of the military in Nova Scotia who aren’t counted in provincial stats, but even including them (less than one percent of the population) wouldn’t get Nova Scotia to 75 percent in time if the current rate stays the same or slows further.

Video

Tags

About The Author

Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19. She is a data journalist who has covered provincial politics for allNovaScotia.com and represented Nova Scotia in a national investigation into lead in drinking water with the Toronto Star and Global.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep 2

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep&nbsp;2

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep 1

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep&nbsp;1

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug 31

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug&nbsp;31

6,000 cases in Nova Scotia, explained in 6 charts

By Kyle Shaw

6,000 cases in Nova Scotia, explained in 6 charts
More »

Latest in COVID-19

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep 2

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep&nbsp;2

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep 1

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Wednesday, Sep&nbsp;1

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (September 1-5)

By Team Coast

Nova Scotia’s various testing methods allow pretty much anyone to get tested for COVID-19 for free, any time they want.

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug 31

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug&nbsp;31
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

Inside the first family of Nova Scotia’s pandemic

By Victoria Walton

Inside the first family of Nova Scotia’s pandemic

Phase 5 arrives Sept 15, but NB border restrictions return Wednesday

By Kyle Shaw and Lyndsay Armstrong

Most public health rules will end when Phase 5 reopening starts September 15 in Nova Scotia, but COVID border restrictions will stay in place.

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep 2

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Thursday, Sep&nbsp;2

Houston's quick health care shake-up

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“It's time to hit reset,” says Tim Houston.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.