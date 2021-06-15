Phase 2 reopening is a go Wednesday in Nova Scotia June 16 marks a number of important changes in the province’s COVID reopening plan.

Get ready for Phase 2 tomorrow. Thanks to Nova Scotians, we’re right on schedule to open up more – allowing indoor dining at restaurants, increased gathering limits, gyms and retail businesses can open to 50%. More information at 3 pm briefing. #COVID19NS

