PC climate crisis targets exceed campaign promises, but do they go far enough?

Environment and climate change minister Tim Halman says he knows the state of the climate crisis is “at a pivotal moment” and that its effects are already being felt in Nova Scotia. “People will be watching us closely, as they should,” the Progressive Conservative minister said Wednesday. “Nova Scotians want government to take action.”

As an example of action, Halman presented a proposed bill which comes with 28 legislated environment targets. These include ending the use of coal for electricity by 2030, achieving net zero by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 53 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Iain Rankin’s Liberal government introduced a similar environmental target bill while in power, but it was never proclaimed. Unlike the previous Liberal bill, the PC one has its targets written into legislation. Halman says this gives the climate change reduction plan more teeth.

“Legislation is powerful. It holds government to a far greater level of accountability and transparency,” he said. This proposed bill also comes with a promise of using 80 percent renewable energy by 2030, and reducing Nova Scotians’ solid waste disposal rate to no more than 300kg per person per year by 2030, down from about 400kg of trash.

click to enlarge Contributed Noreen Mabiza, energy coordinator for sustainable communities with Ecology Action Centre says she's thrilled to see the new climate change targets, even though they don't go far enough.

Noreen Mabiza, the Ecology Action Centre’s energy coordinator for sustainable communities, says she’s pleased with the proposed legislation, but the PC’s plan still falls short of what’s needed. “We’re thrilled to see the wide-ranging targets that are being embedded into legislation. Now we need accountability, follow-through and immediate action to address the climate and biodiversity emergencies,” Mabiza said Wednesday afternoon.

“So we see today as a good start, but it’s not enough,” she said.

Mabiza would specifically like to see the government’s plan for how it will achieve these targets. Halman said a provincial climate change plan, which will lay out specifically how goals will be met, will be shared in spring 2022. But that could be six months from now, making Mabiza concerned about the plan’s lack of urgency. “I want to see more immediate action from the government,” she said.

The NDP’s environment critic Susan Leblanc would agree. She says while she’s very happy with many components of the new plan, the target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is weak at 53 percent. Leblanc thinks the province should aim five percent higher.

“We would like to see a 58 percent reduction below 2005 levels,” Leblanc told reporters following the bill briefing. “We know from the 2030 Declaration that 58 percent is what we should be shooting for, it meets more international obligations.”

click to enlarge The Coast “While it is encouraging to see environmental goals moved out of regulation and back into law, the PCs’ plan lacks the urgency that this moment requires,” said Susan Leblanc, the Dartmouth NDP MLA and environment critic.

“While it is encouraging to see environmental goals moved out of regulation and back into law, the PCs’ plan lacks the urgency that this moment requires,” Leblanc said.

On the other hand, Leblanc said she’s pleased with the promise of annual reporting on climate change efforts, and to see that the targets will be enshrined in law. Liberal leader Iain Rankin agreed that the bill was largely positive and said he’d support it.

It’s not clear how much the efforts tied to the PC climate change bill will cost the province, but Halman agrees it goes well beyond the party’s campaign plan of $7.4 million in environmental spending.

“The cost of doing nothing is far greater,” the environment minister said.

Plan details

The government presented 28 legislated climate change reduction targets in a proposed bill. How all of these targets will be met will not be clear until the province's climate change plan is released in spring 2022. Some of these goals are specific, some are vague. Some have stated deadlines and some do not. Here are all 28.