July 05, 2021 PAID CONTENT » Drink
Now that we can all safely enjoy the patios around town, isn’t it about time we enjoyed a Caesar in style? Each Halifax patio has their own way of pulling together Canada’s official cocktail, and from classic to eccentric, there’s something for the Caesar novice and expert alike. If Mott’s® Clamato® Caesar’s weren’t already the perfect summertime beverage, add in that splash of seaside patio and your taste buds won’t know what hit them.
Who would you trust to whip up your first (or new favourite) Caesar?
Remember when visiting your favourite patio to be kind to your servers, respect each other, and drink responsibly!
1
Birch & Anchor
Eat, drink, and relax by the ocean any day of the week. This patio is designed like your favourite cottage dock, only with more creative food and drink. Try their Kimchi Caesar, which is uniquely topped with Kimchi and house-made sesame rimmer!
Do you have a favourite Caesar spot in Halifax? Mott’s Clamato is giving away $25,000 to a local establishment who makes the Best Caesar in Town®. Help them decide by taking part in the voting. The voting period opens on July 8. Check out the competition here: https://mottsclamato.ca/bestcaesar/
In the meantime, tag Mott’s® Clamato® in your Caesar photos and let them know which patios you visited with the hashtag #SummerTimeCaesarTim and link them on IG or Facebook!
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!