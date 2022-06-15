The Coast
That ticket will now cost $45.

Parking tickets going up to $45 and more council business

From the Tuesday, June 14 meeting of Halifax Regional Council.

By

The two biggest things on council's agenda this week were making cars driving slower and letting unhoused Haligonians sleep in Halifax parks. Here is the other stuff is from Halifax Regional Council's regular meeting of June 14, 2022.

Thanks to the budget debates earlier this year, council decided to raise the fine for parking tickets to $45 per ticket, which passed. There was some minor debate about making sure the people who are abusing street parking get higher tickets. But the debate was mostly settled when city staff told the council that the $45 parking ticket rate was already budgeted for, and that not making the change would result in a $300,000 budget hole.

Related
City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in: Public officials allow four pieces of public land to be used by houseless members of the public.

Related
Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets: At this week's meeting of Halifax Regional Council, streets score danger points.

The motion to sell 2190 Barrington street to Shelter Nova Scotia and provide up to $50,000 for extensive community engagement to try and nip NIMBYism in the bud passed unanimously.

A proposal to have a tiered corporate tax rate, which will make big box stores pay more taxes, passed.

Council awarded snow clearing contracts. Cole Harbour Eastern Passage and Lake Echo will be serviced by Ocean Contractors Limited for $36,241,991.52 over four years. Herring Cove, Timberlea and Upper Tantallon will be serviced by Dexter Construction for $26,028,482.03 over four years. Both contracts have an option to renew for four years.

Grants for rural transit, volunteer search and rescue and the Pan American Canoe Championships were passed. The other grants motion (to give small-for-government grants to community organizations) was passed with a bunch of councillors asking for staff to review rejections from their districts. A public hearing to majorly alter 5185-89 South Street will be scheduled. A public hearing to add 144 Pleasant street as a heritage site will be scheduled.

And finally, HRM’s boundary review is going to phase 2. Which is a report from the CAO on how to keep 16 seats on council.

Tags

About The Author

Matt Stickland

Matt spent 10 years in the Navy where he deployed to Libya with HMCS Charlottetown and then became a submariner until ‘retiring’ in 2018. In 2019 he completed his Bachelor of Journalism from the University of King’s College. Matt is an almost award winning opinion writer.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of Halifax Regional Council

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

By Matt Stickland

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

By Matt Stickland

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

Halifax will repaint Black Lives Matter murals again in 2022

By Victoria Walton

Halifax's BLM mural is very faded after being repainted last July.

Halifax considers taking over housing from the province

By Victoria Walton

Currently the province has responsibility for public housing in Halifax such as Mulgrave Park, pictured here in 2016.
More »

Latest in News

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

By Matt Stickland

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

By Matt Stickland

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

A Titanic fraud?

By Kaija Jussinoja and Matt Stickland

You've probably seen the cropped version of this photo circulating around Halifax news sites. Here's the original: it's a photo of a photo on a laptop, presumably taken by project leader Clark Squires.

What cruise ships do with all that poo

By Matt Stickland

Oasis of the Seas arrives in Halifax Harbour on Tuesday, June 7.
More »
More News »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

A Titanic fraud?

By Kaija Jussinoja and Matt Stickland

You've probably seen the cropped version of this photo circulating around Halifax news sites. Here's the original: it's a photo of a photo on a laptop, presumably taken by project leader Clark Squires.

What cruise ships do with all that poo

By Matt Stickland

Oasis of the Seas arrives in Halifax Harbour on Tuesday, June 7.

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

By Matt Stickland

City council opens some parks for unhoused Haligonians to sleep in

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

By Matt Stickland

Halifax speeds up the process to slow down streets

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group