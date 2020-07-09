Pandemic precautions 

Hindsight is 2020 but COVID-19 isn't going anywhere.

The Coast

COVID-19 is not over. Worldwide, cases are still increasing. Due diligence helped Nova Scotia flatten the curve and we need to keep it that way.

Whether you're on a patio, at the beach or hanging out in your backyard this summer, don't forget that COVID-19 hasn't gone away. Wash your hands or sanitize frequently, and if you can't keep your two-metre physical distance from those outside your group of no more than 10 people, wear a mask. NS top doc Robert Strang recommends it.



Since mid-May—when the province announced a further easing of restrictions on things like sailing, public trails, and beaches—it seems as though many people seem to forget that not even two months ago, in early April, it was announced that travel was no longer a prerequisite for testing. Community spread meant anyone could potentially have the virus, regardless of travel history.



That sounds kind of scary— and yet it’s not uncommon to see people on public transit or in public places wearing masks wrong or just not at all—despite it being one of the major things controlling the spread of the virus.



Halifax Transit even announced they would be handing out free masks at some terminals on July 10.

In support of public health recommendations, we strongly encourage our riders to please #wearamask when possible. To help, we’ll be handing out free masks at terminals around Halifax. Tomorrow, we'll be at Alderney from 6:30 - 8:30 a.m. and Scotia Square from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/WekWRNMIUn — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) July 9, 2020