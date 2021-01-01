Food + Drink

Pan-Asian Palate

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month with Pan-Asian Palate

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month with Pan-Asian Palate

posted by THANH PHÙNG AND MO PHÙNG, May 6/21

A month-long food journey connecting with and supporting locally owned Asian restaurants

The Bangkok-born chef of Kajohn Thai Restaurant

The Bangkok-born chef of Kajohn Thai Restaurant

Serving up dishes reflective of central Thailand—a balance of sweet and spicy

By THANH PHÙNG, May 16/21

Authentic Filipino street fare in Fairview from Silong Express

Authentic Filipino street fare in Fairview from Silong Express

Named one of the 25 Best Filipino Restaurants in Canada for a reason

By THANH PHÙNG AND MO PHÙNG, May 14/21

Get a taste of Vietnamese comfort food with I Love Pho

Get a taste of Vietnamese comfort food with I Love Pho

A small family owned business that needs your support.

By MO PHÙNG AND THANH PHÙNG, May 11/21

Famous Curry Garden’s got Northern Indian Cuisine sorted

Famous Curry Garden's got Northern Indian Cuisine sorted

Home of the staple dishes you will find in almost every Northern Indian household

By THANH PHÙNG, May 8/21

General Khan’s Spicy Chicken: A house favourite from Khan’s HFX

General Khan's Spicy Chicken: A house favourite from Khan's HFX

Central and South Asian fusion that tells the story of displacement.

By THANH PHÙNG, May 6/21

Silong Express
16 Titus Street, Halifax
902-789-8648
Daily menu posted on Facebook.
Pick-up only, call or walk in to order.

Authentic Filipino street fare in Fairview from Silong Express

