Paintings, by the numbers: An exploration of Cliff Eyeland's Library Cards 

t some point when you walk into the Halifax Central Library, you’ll feel your neck crane, as if it’s working independently of the rest of you. Your head will tilt, following suit. Your eyes will climb, eager to not be left behind. Your back might even bow under all the upward shifts, under the need to see higher and higher up the massive wall behind the circulation desk. If it feels like your centre of gravity is moving, that’s because it is—but it’s worth it to get your greedy fill of what that wall holds: Cliff Eyeland’s biggest masterpiece,Composed of 5000 unique paintings, collages and drawings, Eyeland’s mixed-media exhibition was the winner of a public art commission tied with the opening of Halifax Central Library. “What’s really amazing is Cliff was born in Nova Scotia, he was born in Dartmouth,” says Karen Dahl, senior manager of programming and community engagement at Halifax Public Libraries. “It was kind of thrilling when they chose someone who had a personal connection to our city.”Eyeland's was the sort of work made for public consumption, a buffet of details ready to feed as many eyes as could take it in. "Cliff Eyeland loved libraries. It was a very deep and enduring passion for him," Dahl adds. It makes sense, then, that many of the artist's most notable works can be found in these community hubs—including his 2005 untitled installation at Winnipeg's Millenium Library and a 600-painting work at the Edmonton Public Library. He also had a regularly updated work on display at New York's The New School 's library from 1997 until 2005.There’s good reason why Dahl saysis the library's "welcome image”: In the six years since its installation, the piece has engaged viewers daily. "Together, those paintings, I think they greet the community when they enter Central Library—just a vibrant feast of colour, pattern and design and that’s your first impression," she adds. "And then of course, up close it’s a whole different experience: There’s this opportunity for limitless discovery."