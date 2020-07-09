Over 50 events to fill your summer 

click to enlarge MOF DAIF

July

Late Night Radio

A sweet, socially distant way to take in some live theatre, thanks to the Ohio Valley's North Barn Theatre Collective. Read more on page 11. July 10-12, 8:30pm; July 17-19, 8:30pm; latenightradioantigonish.weebly.com for directions and tickets; Ohio Valley, Antigonish County; $25/PWYC

The Art of the Solo Show: Shifting Between Distinct Characters

STAGES Theatre Festival is back, presenting a socially distant, online serving of theatre pieces in all stages of creation. Here's how the fest describes this show, by Taylor Olson and Julia Schultz: "In their production of Monster, actor Taylor Olson played 12 different characters. Olson and director Schultz will take you behind the scenes of how they did it." July 10, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Shipwright Sessions: Beneath Springhill: The Maurice Ruddick Story by Beau Dixon

ince Ship's Company Theatre had to shelve its 2020 season, it's launching a series of live-streams, celebrating plays at all points in the creation process. The first sees multi-award winning playwright and actor Beau Dixon sharing from a one-person musical. July 10, 8pm; Facebook Live ShipsCompanyTheatre

Black business awareness rally/Black Lives Matter Legacy Foundation scholarship fundraiser July 11, 7pm, Halifax Common

Grease Drive-In Seeing the ultimate car movie while in a car? It's meta. It's fun. It's summery AF. July 11, 7-11pm, Cole Harbour Place, 51 Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth, $25/carload

Re-Open City

The beloved annual shindig that sees sidewalks come to life as Haligonians explore their neighbourhoods by foot returns as a multi-weekend event. July 11, 12, 18, 19, 8am-11pm

Flamenco Dancing On The Waterfront July 11, 18, 25, 10am, 11am, noon, Tall Ships Quay, 1751 Lower Water Street, free-$40

Halifax Jazz Festival Interview w/Allison Au July 14, 11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Halifax Pride The most colourful celebration of the summer is always a force to be felt—particularily now, when the event moves (mostly) online so its community can come together despite the distance. (There's also almost-daily socially distant programming held at the Garrison Grounds at Citadel Hill.) See full Pride listings online­ and peep a few events in this list. July 16-26, halifaxpride.com

Artist's Talk w/Charvel Rappos

Eyelevel Gallery's latest artist-in-residence has a talk via Instagram Live. Eyelevel describes Rappos's work as "centred in a creative exploration of the everyday as a force against banality."July 16, 6pm, Instagram live @eyelevel_arc

Kayleigh The R&B/pop performer delivers a set on IG. July 16, 8pm, Instagram live @blue.wordhoney

Jazz Labs: Brazilian Percussion w/Ross Burns July 16, 11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Brooklyn Blackmore

If you like the band formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, you'll like Brooklyn Blackmore. July 17-18, 8pm, Oak Island Resort, 36 Treasure Drive, Chester

UNCONFINED: OPEN REHEARSAL Sit in on a Zoom rehearsal of LizCo Creative's play as part of STAGES Fest. July 17, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

DJ Tranzishen

Hot beats and cool moves. July 18, 1pm, Alteregos Cafe, 2193 Gottingen Street

DRAG & DROP: An online drag show "Drag performers have dropped us their files and we're eager to share their videos with you live online," Halifax Pride promises. July 18, 8pm, halifaxpride.com

Our Artists Matter: A QTBIPOC Pride Show Legendary drag queen Elle Noir—the only out, trans, Black drag queen east of Montréal—hosts this online celebration of queer artists of colour. Search the event on Facebook to follow along. Part of the Halifax Pride Festival. Jul 18, 8-11pm, search 'Our Artists Matter: A QTBIPOC Pride Show' on Facebook

Mean Girls Drive-In The best way to make fetch happen is to see this early aughts classic in a car this summer (perferrably in pink). July 18, 7-11pm, Cole Harbour Place, 51 Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth, $25/carload

Noon-Hour Panel Series: Black Lives Matter and Pride

The modern Pride parade has its roots in protest led by trans women of colour to end police brutality against the 2SLGBTQ+ community, Pride continues to be a form of activism and protest today. This panel discusses Pride's responsibility to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and Black communities—and the specific obligations that Canadian Prides must fulfill to uplift trans, queer, and other Black people. July 20, noon, halifaxpride.com

Nova Multifest

The cross-cultural celebration moves online for summer of 2020. Stream the fun via Facebook Live. July 18, 5-6pm; July 25, 2-6pm, Facebook Live Nova Multifest

Jazz Fest Interview w/Lina Allemano A chat with the trumpeter via Facebook Live. July 21, 11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Jazz Labs: African Drumming w/Dr. Henry Bishop

An iconic part of the Halifax Jazz Festival moves online due to COVID-19. July 23, 11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Stay the Blazes Homo Online Variety Show "No need to go out for entertainment when you can Stay the Blazes Homo," show organizers say. Tune in to this virtual show of drag, singing, comedy and more from some of the best local 2SLGBTQ+ artists. July 24, 8pm, halifaxpride.com

Hantsport Music Festival

The town of Hantsport wants to help you shake a leg with a one-day, outdoor music fest featuring the band Blue Jester as a headliner. July 25, details at hhmf.ca

Powwow Fusion Aerobics

Led by Mi'kmaq fitness leader Jesse Benjamin, this Halifax Pride event sees a mix of high intensity powwow dance steps and bodyweight strengths moves all done at Pride's Social Site (AKA the Garrison Grounds). July 25, 11am-noon, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

A Night at the Carleton: A Drag Cabaret Part of the Halifax Pride Festival. July 26, 9:30pm, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, $10

Wigs & Waffles: Pride Hangover

The Haus of Rivers's drag queens know the best hangover cure isn't hair of the dog but rather a perfectly coiffed wig. July 26, 11:30am, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, $10 via eventbrite.ca

Halifax Pride Social Site: Let's Go Fly a Kite

"Although Pride has come to be known for spectacle, dance parties, and huge crowds, we believe the moments shared with friends and chosen family are what make the festival special. We also know it's important to get some fresh air, and be mindful of our mental and social health. We want to encourage folks to join us at the Garrison Grounds for the Halifax Pride Social Site, a space where masks will be worn, hand washing stations and sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be maintained, and sun, grass, music, and friends will be plentiful," Halifax Pride says. Show up with a mask and maybe even a kite to take part in the good times. July 26, noon-4pm, Garrison Grounds, Halifax Citadel

Eyelevel's Solidarity Bookclub

The artist-run centre's biweekly book club—held via Zoom—has three steps: Email the centre to take part (director@eyelevel.art), get a copy of the current book (the group aims to elevate works by 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC writers) and read up! July 27, 6-9pm, Zoom meeting ID 897 3435 8003, email director@eyelevel.art for more

Halifax Jazz Festival Interview

w/Heather Bambrick A chat with the vocalist via Facebook Live. July 28, 11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Makayla Lynn

The Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning country star-on-the-rise returns for her annual summer show at White Point Beach. July 29, 8pm, White Point Beach Resort, 75 White Point Beach Resort Rd, Hunts Point

Halifax Busker Festival

The fire-eaters, Elvis impersonators, strong people and acrobats would never let COVID-19 get in the way of a good time, so this year's Busker fest is high-tailing it to the internet, where you can stream live shows to your heart's content. July 29-Aug 3, buskers.ca

Old Words/New Stakes

Members of the creative team for A Timed Speed Read of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire Trial Transcript with Additional Notes will talk about the challenges of approaching a 100-year-old verbatim text, of trying to make each night's show faster than the one before and the organizational feat of preparing for the performance. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival. July 29, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Jazz Labs: Live and Fixed Electronics w/Amy Brandon July 30, 11am, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Tea and Conversation: A Fishbowl Discussion A livestream roundtable about racism and theatre in Halifax, where BIPOC voices are at the centre. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival. July 31, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Shipwright Sessions: Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell by Trina Davies

Since Ship's Company Theatre has had to shelve its 2020 season, it's decided to launch a series of live-streams instead, celebrating plays at all points in the creation process. Here, award-winning playwright Trina Davies shares from her story about Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell. July 31, 8pm, Facebook Live ShipsCompanyTheatre

August

Parlour Tricks: The Musical... It's About Time!

usical Director Lisa St. Clair, Jamie Bradley (playwright/lyricist) and Scott Owen (composer/lyricist) discuss their new musical farce set in mid-19th century Halifax. Part of the socially distant STAGES Theatre Festival. Aug 5, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Electro Jacques Therapy

w/Krasnogorsk

A Halifax Jazz Fest showcase that's as adventurous as it is awesome. Aug 6, 7pm, Facebook Live Halfiax Jazz Festival

Andre Fenton & Samantha Wilson

Novelist and poet Andre Fenton imagines the sorts of worlds the rest of us wish we could dream up—and then fills them with protagonists so realistic, they feel like friends. Here, his ripe-on-the-vine words are combined with music from jazz guitarist Samantha Wilson for a must-witness experience from outer space. See page 26. Aug 7, 7pm, Facebook Live Halfiax Jazz Festival

Jah'Mila The queen of Halifax reggae has the sort of voice you'll never forget and the sort of lyrics that break open your brain. See her in action as part of the Halifax Jazz Festival. Aug 8, 7pm, Facebook Live Halfiax Jazz Festival

Jerry Granelli

A strong contender for father of the Halifax jazz scene, Granelli's drumming changes lives. Get transformed in real time as you watch his livestream, part of the Halifax Jazz Festival. Aug 8, 7:30pm, Facebook Live Halifax Jazz Festival

Making a Gentlewoman

Lara Lewis and Mark Foster discuss the shape-shifting one-act play Foster wrote at this online STAGES Theatre Festival talk. Aug 7, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Shipwright Sessions: Mind The Light by Gabrielle Papillon

The Halifax art-pop queen takes part in Ship Company Theatre's series of livestreams, giving audiences a look into her play about a young woman lighthouse keeper who "fights for her right to carry on minding the light and to keep her home." Aug 7, 8pm, Facebook Live ShipsCompanyTheatre

Christina Martin

resh off the release of a new, live version of her award-winning 2018 record Impossible To Hold, Martin keeps reminding us of the magic living in live music. Aug 8, 8pm, New Scotland Brewing Co., 91 Alderney Drive, $20

Backstage with Club Inclusion Theatre

The STAGES Theatre Festival takes you (virtually) backstage with Club Inclusion Theatre as its actors talk about what inspires them to create the characters they play. Aug 12, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Crypthand, Beyond the Code

The STAGES Theatre Festival delivers a look into the source documents that shaped this play about 19th century diarist Anne Lister's first love at boarding school. Aug 14, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Neptune Theatre's Theatre for Young Audiences

A virtual panel discussion that's part of the STAGES Theatre Festival. Aug 19, 7:30pm, details can be found at easternfronttheatre.com

from: Florine

The New Pants Project and STAGES Theatre Fest combine forces to deliver this interactive, immersive, multimedia, mail-out performance art piece. As NPP puts it, "we have asked our friend Florine Stettheimer to join us in prescribing her own works of poetry to all of you. Whatever your ailment may be, Florine will respond with an in-kind poem." Get your own—or watch poem-receivers talk about their verses—at fromflorine.wixsite.com. Aug 21, 7:30pm, details at easternfronttheatre.com

Shipwright Sessions: Mi'kmaq Stories: Past and Present by Shalan Joudry, Catherine Martin & Trevor Gould

Since Ship's Company Theatre has had to shelve its 2020 season it's launching a series of live-streams instead—celebrating plays at all points in the creation process. Here, you'll get a preview of a work of a group project helmed by writer Shalan Joudry that, as Ship's puts it, "weaves stories from the past with glimpses into current realities and dreams for the future." Aug 21, 8pm, Facebook Live, ShipsCompanyTheatre

Made With Love Halifax Qualifiers

The luxe cocktail competition takes things online for its 2020 qualifiers, meaning you can watch the city's top mixologists shake and stir while in your best sweatpants. Aug 25, 7-9:30pm Facebook Live,Made With Love

September

Halifax Urban Folk Festival

Singing summer's swan song—literally—is the name of the game at this acoustic-focused music festival. While details are sparse as of press time, a plan of online shows and IRL gigs at The Carleton, are being discussed. Follow along at halifaxurbanfolkfestival.com for updates and announcements.Sep 4-7, halifaxurbanfolkfestival.com

Pandemic postponements

We’re missing these events that make the best season even better.

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo

There's no replacement for cramming yourself into the Scotiabank Centre to watch performers of all stripes do their wild musical thing.

Two Planks and A Passion Theatre

The absolute institution of an outdoor theatre experience, this Valley gem is coming back in Summer 2021.

Shakespeare By The Sea

How could we describe how sorely we miss this outdoor theatre? Shall we compare it to a summer's day?

FIN Outdoor What's better than a sunset in the Public Gardens? Watching a sunset in the Public Gardens while kitted out like your favourite Rocky Horror character. Wondering WTF we're talking about? Recent summers have seen some cult movies shown outdoors thanks to FIN—but this summer you gotta re-watch the GOAT of musicals inside your apartment instead.

The 2020 Lebanese Festival

Stuff your face at home as you await the 2021 return of this feast-ival.

Maritime Fiddle Festival

Dartmouth's annual jigs-and-reels turn-up has to wait until 2021.

Halifax Summer Opera Festival

The August excuse for indoor enthusiasts to feel like they're in Italy has shelved its 2020 season.

Natal Day celebrations

How quiet will the August long weekend be without the parade, fireworks or the events at the Public Gardens and Sullivan's Pond? (Answer: Very.)

Clam Harbour Beach Sandcastle Competition

This beach roars to life one summer weekend as groups descend with pails and shovels in hand to build something beautiful

Granville Green

The music fest that held free outdoor matinees in downtown Port Hawkesbury was a way to combine the best weekend activities (that is, going for a drive, exploring someplace new and catching some live tunes) while hosting acts like Wintersleep and Hey Rosetta! We can't wait to see what next year's lineup brings.

Peggy's Cove Area Festival of the Arts

The outdoor art fest isn't happening in 2020, but you can still support the area's community of creators: It's as simple as swinging by the fest's Members Art Show, happening July 10-25, at St. Margarets Bay Community Enterprise Centre (5229 St. Margaret's Bay Road, Upper Tantallon).