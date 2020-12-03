Over 20 events to help you make merry this season 

The Evergreen Festival's Evergreen Bright is a fun, socially distant way to enjoy the city this year.

KYLA MACKINNON

Evergreen Festival's Evergreen Bright City hall, but make it a gingerbread house. Sullivan's Pond, but make it Disney's Fantasia. Yup, the downtown holiday shindig Evergreen Fest has done it again, taking beloved Halifax landmarks and glazing them in enough holiday lights to make for the brightest winters' eve you've ever witnessed. Fill a reusable mug full of hot cocoa and take an evening stroll in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth between now and January 1 to witness the magic. To Jan 1, 4:30-9:45pm, details at evergreenfestns.com

Evergreen Festival: Hynes, Moynihan, Pupo w/Superfluid Collective, James Shaw Duo Dec 4, 6-9pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

A Christmas Carol on Neptune At Home This year, you'll watch Rhys Bevan-John reprise his iconic spin on Ebenezer Scrooge from the comfort of your home: The one-actor show structure that Bevan-John and show-creator/Neptune Artistic Director Jeremy Webb have made famous will be available through Neptune's online streaming service, Neptune At Home, until Dec 31—or you can purchase the audiobook version of the show there instead.Until Dec 31, Neptune At Home, neptuneathome.com, $15 or $59.50 for a year's subscription to Neptune At Home

Evergreen Festival: The Gilberts w/June Body, Ann Helga, Nadia Moore Dec 5, 1-4:40pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Evergreen Festival: Willie Stratton w/Bethany, Arsoniste, Ameila Parker Dec 6, 1-5:40pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Christmas with Heather Rankin After three sold-out holiday shows at the Rebecca Cohn last year, east coast music icon Heather Rankin returns to Symphony Nova Scotia for an online-only special. Dec 10, 7pm, Details at symphonynovascotia.ca, free

Evergreen Festival: Roxy & The Underground Soul Sound w/wLindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers Band, Ally Fiola Dec 11, 6-9pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

A Christmas Carol: Radio Adaptation A drive-in broadcast featuring the tale of ol' Scrooge himself. Dec 11, 6:30pm; Dec 12-13, 3pm & 6:30pm; St. Nicholas Anglican Church, 29 Westwood Boulevard, $20

The Barra MacNeils: Live from Glace Bay The GOAT of family fiddle bands. Dec 12, 8pm, Details at ppv.savoytheatre.com, $25

Evergreen Festival: Jacob Strang w/Mike Cowie, Behrooz Mihankhah Duo, Vitamin Dee Presents Dec 12, 1-4:40pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Evergreen Festival: Aquasocks & DJ Uncle Fester Lance Sampson has had quite a year, from releasing Aquakultre's Polaris-longlisted masterpiece Legacy to teaming up with DJ Uncle Fester to drop the totally fire Bleeding Gums Murphy LP. Now, he shares the virtual stage with Fest and collaborator Ghettosocks for some spicy songs. Dec 12, 8:15pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Lennie Gallant in Concert The Order of Canada recipient who's probably sick of performing with lauded orchestras, Gallant is the sort of singer-songwriter who your parents and your partner love equally. Here, he makes a varied crowd come together once again, playing carols and originals. Dec 12, 7pm, St Andrew's United Church, 6036 Coburg Road, $40

Christmas at Home with the Jubilate Singers and Friends A virtual fundraiser to help feed families in need, with musical stylings from the Jubilate Singers choir and Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning jazz pianist Holly Arseneault. Dec 13, 7pm, Facebook Live @Jubilate SingersHalifax, PWYC, jubilatesingers2020@gmail.com

Evergreen Festival: East Coast Carolling w/DJ Centurysamuel, Postfun, Paul St-Amand, Kwento Kwento's kept a key spot in our Spotify rotation this year with her Jill Scott-meets-Lauryn Hill twist on neo-soul. Dec 13, 1-5:40pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Slay Bells Ball The Haus of Rivers drag queens take their holiday pageant online, so you can witness local drag royalty slay their way to the crown from your couch.

Dec 18, 8:30pm, Facebook Live, PWYC, tickets and details: hausofrivers@gmail.com

Evergreen Festival: John Gracie w/Zamani, Carloyn Curry Read more about triple-threat Zamani here. Dec 18, 6-9pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Evergreen Festival: Persian Winter Solstice with Behrooz Mihankhah w/Mike Cowie, Tristan Legg, Vitamin Dee Presents Dec 19, 1-4:40pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Evergreen Festival: Hillsburn w/Keonté Beals Keonté Beals released one of the year's best albums with his sophomore effort King: It's pure R&B that would rouse Usher himself to the dance floor. Dec 19, 7-9pm, Facebook Live @EvergreenFestNS

Essential Opera presents December Monica Pearce's one-act opera about a lesbian couple going home for the holidays is decked with talent—including internationally lauded soprano Maureen Batt. Dec 21, 8pm, YouTube Live, Details at tickethalifax.com, $20

To Bethlehem with Kings The men and boy choristers of Capella Regalis will be joined by Paul Halley on pipe organ and Maritime Brass Quintet to present their 11th annual Christmas concert. The virtual showcase is still being confirmed as of press time, but fans of composers both ancient and modern should keep an eye on capellaregalis.com as the second wave continues. Dec 23, 7:30pm, YouTube Live, Details and links at capellaregalis.com, $10/$25