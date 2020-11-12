Our not-so- secret garden 

"If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden," wrote author Frances Hodgson Burnett in 1911. But if you look at the 2020 readers' survey, you can see a garden—the Halifax Public Gardens—that became our whole world. Here, in the midst of fear and uncertainty, was someplace free, someplace safe (thanks to it being outdoors) and someplace beautiful. We watched baby ducklings grow and took endless photos of the garden's blooms. We realized that this, the city's backyard, was the spot we needed all along. —MM

