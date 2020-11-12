Best of Halifax
November 12, 2020 Best of Halifax » Reasons we love the city

Our collective art beat 

The best thing to happen in visual arts this year? There were too many choose.

By
Artist Lindsay Dobbin curated Nocturne 2020 and took part in one of our favourite gallery shows this year. - SUBMITTED
  • Artist Lindsay Dobbin curated Nocturne 2020 and took part in one of our favourite gallery shows this year.
  • submitted

"Art helps us: In connecting with art, we connect with each other, we orient ourselves in time," says sound artist and Nocturne 2020 curator Lindsay Dobbin. In a year where galleries were closed for months—making it hard to access visual art—Halifax's creative class did what it does best and kept on connecting, kept helping us orient ourselves in this unprecedented time. From Bria Miller's Black Lives Matter posters peppering the city to Jordan Bennett's invigorating vision for a new Waterfront Arts Centre (and his name making the Sobey Art Award long list, alongside Nova Scotian names D'Arcy Wilson, Lou Sheppard, Melanie Colosimo and Amy Malbeuf) to Nocturne making itself a weeklong event with one of its most exciting line-ups to date, there was no shortage of visual excellence for our eyes to feast upon. It was also a year where Halifax visual art venues finally got some good news: Eyelevel Gallery made its return to Gottingen Street after almost a decade of being venue-insecure. The 2482 Maynard building project built a home for Wonder'neath Art Society in the north end. Meanwhile, downtown The Turret Arts Space is reinvigorating the old Khyber building. Says Dobbin (who also took part in the excellent Dalhousie Art Gallery show Gut Feelings back in January): "I just think our community is incredible and we've really come together and continue to come together to create and share and support our larger community."

