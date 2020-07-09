Our Artists Matter is a rallying call, not a reminder 

The show, streaming from 8-11pm today on Facebook Live, will feature a number of performances from the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Rockhard says these kinds of shows are important because BIPOC artists’ talents in North America don’t get showcased often in the media. He says his representation as a drag king is for others who are like him: “It encourages them and lets them know that ‘hey I can do this too,’” he says.

Rockhard describes drag as “very outside the box,” as doing something that's outside of society’s norm: “For me, it is very cathartic, I guess, to be able to perform and to almost communicate and connect with an audience on a deeper level,” he says.



