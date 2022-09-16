Open Street Sundays return to Halifax this weekend

F
rom noon to 4pm on Sunday, September 18, a host of central Halifax streets will switch to pedestrian-only. In the pre-COVID era, Open Street Sundays (as these events are known) were a fun subversion, a way to create safer spaces for pedestrians to engage with where they live as busy strips of asphalt become activated in a new way. The project's return this weekend will close off Spring Garden Road (between South Park Street and Queen Street) to cars, along with the swath of Agricola Street between Almon and Cunard Streets. Argyle Street between Blowers and Prince Streets will also be vehicle free for the four-hour window.
“Open Streets are about community, allowing folks to enjoy the city without the interference of traffic or crowded sidewalks,” says Kieran Stepan, founder and partner of OSO planning + design (which is presenting the event) in a press release. “By allowing people to take back their streets, they are returned to public space for social gathering, local commerce, art, culture and active transport. That is the true form and purpose of streets.”
click to enlarge
A provided map showing which swaths of street will be shut to cars this Sunday.
Storefronts often spill onto the sidewalk during Open Street Sundays while free performances and activities abound. Live drumming and a street-wide market will be on offer on Agricola on Sunday while a chalk artist's work will fill Grafton Park. Over on Spring Garden Road, a host of live performances–including by nearby biz inesS Circus–will take place.